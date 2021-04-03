Evergreen Marine Taiwan : Suez Canal shipping backlog ends, days after giant vessel freed

CAIRO, April 3 (Reuters) - All ships stranded by the
grounding of the giant container ship Ever Given in the Suez
Canal in March had passed through the canal by Saturday, ending
the backlog that built up during the blockage, the canal
authority said.
The last 61 ships, out of 422 ships that were queuing when
the vessel was dislodged on Monday, passed through the vital
trade artery on Saturday, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said.
International supply chains were thrown into disarray when
the 400-metre-long (430-yard) Ever Given ran aground in the
canal on March 23, with specialist rescue teams taking almost a
week to free her after extensive dredging and repeated tugging
operations.
In total, 85 ships had been due to pass through the canal on
Saturday including 24 ships that arrived after Ever Given was
dislodged, the SCA said.
An SCA investigation began on Wednesday into what caused the
vessel to run aground in the canal and block the waterway for
six days, the canal authority's chairman, Osama Rabie, told the
MBC Masr private TV late on Friday.
"The investigation is going well and will take two more
days, then we will announce the results," he added.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Moamen Said Attalah and Yousry
Mohamed; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Pravin Char)