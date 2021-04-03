Evergreen Marine Taiwan : Suez Canal shipping backlog to end on Saturday - canal authority

CAIRO, April 3 (Reuters) - The last ships stranded by the
grounding of a giant container vessel in the Suez Canal should
pass through the waterway on Saturday, according to the canal
authority, which said an investigation into the incident would
report its findings soon.
Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA),
said 85 ships were expected to pass the canal from both sides on
Saturday. They will include the last 61 ships out of the 422
that were queuing when the Ever Given container vessel was
dislodged on Monday, thus ending the backlog of shipping that
built up during the crisis, he added.
International supply chains were thrown into disarray when
the 400-metre-long (430-yard) Ever Given ran aground in the
vital trade artery on March 23, with specialist rescue teams
taking almost a week to free her after extensive dredging and
repeated tugging operations.
An SCA investigation began on Wednesday into what caused the
vessel to run aground in the Suez Canal and block the waterway
for six days, Rabie told the MBC Masr private TV late on Friday.
"The investigation is going well and will take two more
days, then we will announce the results," he added.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Pravin
Char)