Evergreen Products : CLARIFICATION AS TO THE COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Evergreen Products Group Limited

訓修實業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1962)

CLARIFICATION AS TO THE COMPLETION OF

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement made by Evergreen Products Group Limited (the "Company") dated 7 August 2020 in relation to the proposed placing of new Shares under the General Mandate and the announcements of the Company dated 21 August 2020, 27 August 2020 and 4 September 2020 respectively in relation to the extension of the Long Stop Date and the announcement of the Company dated 11 September 2020 in relation to the completion of placing of new shares under general mandate (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

On 11 September 2020, the Company announced that the conditions precedent under the Subscription Agreement has been fulfilled and completion of the Subscription took place on 11 September 2020 and an aggregate of 25,000,000 Placing Shares been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$1.43 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement (the "Completion Announcement").

Regarding the effects on shareholding structure as disclosed in the Completion Announcement, the shareholding of one of the shareholders, Chang Yoe Chong Felix, was mistakenly calculated by 9,790,600 and in fact Chang Yoe Chong Felix is only holding 9,790,000 instead.