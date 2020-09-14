Evergreen Products : CLARIFICATION AS TO THE COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
09/14/2020 | 10:50am EDT
Evergreen Products Group Limited
訓修實業集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1962)
CLARIFICATION AS TO THE COMPLETION OF
PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
Placing Agents
Reference is made to the announcement made by Evergreen Products Group Limited (the "Company") dated 7 August 2020 in relation to the proposed placing of new Shares under the General Mandate and the announcements of the Company dated 21 August 2020, 27 August 2020 and 4 September 2020 respectively in relation to the extension of the Long Stop Date and the announcement of the Company dated 11 September 2020 in relation to the completion of placing of new shares under general mandate (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.
On 11 September 2020, the Company announced that the conditions precedent under the Subscription Agreement has been fulfilled and completion of the Subscription took place on 11 September 2020 and an aggregate of 25,000,000 Placing Shares been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$1.43 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement (the "Completion Announcement").
Regarding the effects on shareholding structure as disclosed in the Completion Announcement, the shareholding of one of the shareholders, Chang Yoe Chong Felix, was mistakenly calculated by 9,790,600 and in fact Chang Yoe Chong Felix is only holding 9,790,000 instead.
Set out below is the rectified and accurate shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and upon the completion of the Placing:
Shareholding as at the date
Shareholding immediate after
Name of Shareholder
of this announcement
the completion of the Placing
Number of
Number of
Shares
Approx %
Shares
Approx %
Chang Yoe Chong Felix
9,790,000
1.48
9,790,000
1.43
Evergreen Enterprise
Holdings Limited
366,379,803
55.42
366,379,803
53.40
Seavi
108,520,197
16.41
108,520,197
15.82
Public Shareholders
Placees
0
0
25,000,000
3.64
Other public shareholders
176,392,000
26.69
176,392,000
25.71
Total
661,082,000
100
686,082,000
100
Save and except for the aforesaid clarification, all other information and details of the Announcements shall remain unchanged and accurate.
By Order of the Board
Evergreen Products Group Limited
Chang Yoe Chong Felix
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 14 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chang Yoe Chong Felix, Mr. Kwok Yau Lung Anthony, Mr. Chan Kwok Keung, Mr. Hui Wing Ki, Ms. Jia Ziying and Mr. Li Yanbo; the non-executive Director is Mr. Chan Lau Yui Kevin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lau Ip Keung Kenneth, Mr. Sin Hendrick, Mr. Szeto Yuk Ting and Ir. Cheung Siu Wa.
The Directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.
