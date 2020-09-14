Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Evergreen Products Group Limited    1962   KYG322541072

EVERGREEN PRODUCTS GROUP LIMITED

(1962)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evergreen Products : CLARIFICATION AS TO THE COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 10:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Evergreen Products Group Limited

訓修實業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1962)

CLARIFICATION AS TO THE COMPLETION OF

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agents

Reference is made to the announcement made by Evergreen Products Group Limited (the "Company") dated 7 August 2020 in relation to the proposed placing of new Shares under the General Mandate and the announcements of the Company dated 21 August 2020, 27 August 2020 and 4 September 2020 respectively in relation to the extension of the Long Stop Date and the announcement of the Company dated 11 September 2020 in relation to the completion of placing of new shares under general mandate (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

On 11 September 2020, the Company announced that the conditions precedent under the Subscription Agreement has been fulfilled and completion of the Subscription took place on 11 September 2020 and an aggregate of 25,000,000 Placing Shares been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$1.43 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement (the "Completion Announcement").

Regarding the effects on shareholding structure as disclosed in the Completion Announcement, the shareholding of one of the shareholders, Chang Yoe Chong Felix, was mistakenly calculated by 9,790,600 and in fact Chang Yoe Chong Felix is only holding 9,790,000 instead.

1

Set out below is the rectified and accurate shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and upon the completion of the Placing:

Shareholding as at the date

Shareholding immediate after

Name of Shareholder

of this announcement

the completion of the Placing

Number of

Number of

Shares

Approx %

Shares

Approx %

Chang Yoe Chong Felix

9,790,000

1.48

9,790,000

1.43

Evergreen Enterprise

Holdings Limited

366,379,803

55.42

366,379,803

53.40

Seavi

108,520,197

16.41

108,520,197

15.82

Public Shareholders

Placees

0

0

25,000,000

3.64

Other public shareholders

176,392,000

26.69

176,392,000

25.71

Total

661,082,000

100

686,082,000

100

Save and except for the aforesaid clarification, all other information and details of the Announcements shall remain unchanged and accurate.

By Order of the Board

Evergreen Products Group Limited

Chang Yoe Chong Felix

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chang Yoe Chong Felix, Mr. Kwok Yau Lung Anthony, Mr. Chan Kwok Keung, Mr. Hui Wing Ki, Ms. Jia Ziying and Mr. Li Yanbo; the non-executive Director is Mr. Chan Lau Yui Kevin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lau Ip Keung Kenneth, Mr. Sin Hendrick, Mr. Szeto Yuk Ting and Ir. Cheung Siu Wa.

The Directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evergreen Products Group Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 14:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EVERGREEN PRODUCTS GROUP LIMITED
10:50aEVERGREEN PRODUCTS : Clarification as to the completion of placing of new shares..
PU
09/11EVERGREEN PRODUCTS : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09/11EVERGREEN PRODUCTS : Completion of placing of new shares under general mandate
PU
09/10EVERGREEN PRODUCTS : Interim Report 2020
PU
08/28EVERGREEN PRODUCTS : Further extension of long stop date of placing of new share..
PU
08/21EVERGREEN PRODUCTS : Extension of long stop date of placing of new shares under ..
PU
07/23EVERGREEN PRODUCTS GROUP LIMITED : Intends to Convert its Owned Land at Northern..
AQ
07/23EVERGREEN PRODUCTS : Voluntary announcement potential application for an economi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 830 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 550 M 71,0 M 71,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 1 036 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 19 829
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart EVERGREEN PRODUCTS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Evergreen Products Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERGREEN PRODUCTS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,75 HKD
Last Close Price 1,51 HKD
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Yoe Chong Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yau Lung Kwok COO, Executive Director, Head-Administration & HR
Pui Yee Leung Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Zi Ying Jia Executive Director, Head-Research & Development
Kwok Keung Chan Executive Director, Head-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERGREEN PRODUCTS GROUP LIMITED-3.21%134
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY10.60%343 916
L'ORÉAL6.89%186 864
UNILEVER N.V.0.68%160 373
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.3.95%77 461
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED12.27%69 098
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group