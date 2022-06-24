Log in
    2211   TW0002211000

EVERGREEN STEEL CORP.

(2211)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
60.50 TWD   +1.51%
Evergreen Steel : To announce the re-election of the Chairman of Evergreen Steel Corp.

06/24/2022 | 01:46am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: EVERGREEN STEEL CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 13:40:48
Subject 
 To announce the re-election of the Chairman of
Evergreen Steel Corp.
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/06/24
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Mr. Lin, Keng-Li
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
The Chairman of Evergreen Steel Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Mr. Lin, Keng-Li
6.Resume of the new position holder:
The Chairman of Evergreen Steel Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):New appointment
8.Reason for the change:Re-elect the directors of the Company at 2022
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Evergreen Steel Corporation published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 05:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
