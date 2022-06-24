Evergreen Steel : To announce the re-election of the Chairman of Evergreen Steel Corp.
06/24/2022 | 01:46am EDT
Provided by: EVERGREEN STEEL CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
13:40:48
Subject
To announce the re-election of the Chairman of
Evergreen Steel Corp.
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/24
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Mr. Lin, Keng-Li
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
The Chairman of Evergreen Steel Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Mr. Lin, Keng-Li
6.Resume of the new position holder:
The Chairman of Evergreen Steel Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):New appointment
8.Reason for the change:Re-elect the directors of the Company at 2022
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
