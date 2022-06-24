Evergreen Steel : To announce the re-election of the Chairman of Evergreen Steel Corp.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): Chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder: Mr. Lin, Keng-Li 4.Resume of the previous position holder: The Chairman of Evergreen Steel Corp. 5.Name of the new position holder: Mr. Lin, Keng-Li 6.Resume of the new position holder: The Chairman of Evergreen Steel Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment 8.Reason for the change:Re-elect the directors of the Company at 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.