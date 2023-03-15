ITEM 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws? Change in Fiscal Year.

On March 8, 2022 , Generation Hemp, Inc. (the "Company") filed a Certificate of Merger with the Secretary of State of Delaware to effectuate a merger between the Company and the Company's newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary, Evergreen Sustainable Merger Sub, Inc. (the "Merger Sub"). According to the Certificate of Merger, effective March 9, 2022 , the Merger Sub merged with and into the Company with the Company continuing as the surviving entity (the "Merger").

As permitted by Section 253 of the Delaware General Corporation Law, the sole purpose of the Merger was to effect a change of the Company's name. Upon the effectiveness of the filing of the Certificate of Merger with the Secretary of State of Delaware , which is March 9, 2023 , the Company's Certificate of Incorporation were deemed amended to reflect the change in the Company's corporate name from Generation Hemp, Inc. to Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. (the "Name Change"). The Company also amended and restated its bylaws to be effective on March 9, 2023 to reflect the Name Change.

On March 8, 2023 , the Company submitted an Issuer Company-Related Action Notification to FINRA regarding the Name Change. FINRA has not yet declared an effective date for the Name Change. Pending FINRA approval, the Company's common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "GENH".

Copies of the Certificate of Merger filed with the Secretary of State of Delaware and the Amended and Restated Bylaws are attached hereto as Exhibits 2.1and 3.1 respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference. The only change to the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws is the change of the Company's corporate name from Generation Hemp, Inc. to Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

