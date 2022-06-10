|
Evergy : 2022 IRP Update
June 10, 2022
2021 Investor Day -vs- 2022 IRP Update
INVESTOR DAY (September 2021)
Projected Additions & Retirements (MW)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
500
|
|
500
|
|
500
|
|
500
|
|
|
300
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-487
-669-749
2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032
Wind Solar Coal Retirements
2022 IRP UPDATE (June 2022)
Projected Additions & Retirements (MW)
|
|
|
|
+100MW
|
|
-200MW
|
|
-50MW annually
|
|
|
300
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
450
|
|
|
450
|
450
|
450
|
450
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shift
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-487
|
|
to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
wind
|
|
|
|
-669
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-749
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shift to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
|
|
|
Wind
|
Solar
|
Coal Retirements
|
No changes from Investor Day for 2023-2025 MW; resequencing to wind in 2026; 2026-2030 capex plan
consistent with Investor Day with slight reductions to capacity and changes to pricing.
From 2023 to 2035 total renewable additions increase to 4,890 MW, from 3,840 MW.
Disclaimer
Evergy Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 21:52:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
