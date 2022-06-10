Log in
EVERGY : 2022 IRP Update
PU
05/24Evergy's 2021 Sustainability Report Highlights Emission Reductions, Customer Assistance Resources and Robust Community Investment
BU
05/19EVERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Evergy : 2022 IRP Update

06/10/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
2022 IRP Update

June 10, 2022

2021 Investor Day -vs- 2022 IRP Update

INVESTOR DAY (September 2021)

Projected Additions & Retirements (MW)

500

500

500

500

500

500

300

350

190

-487

-669-749

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032

Wind Solar Coal Retirements

2022 IRP UPDATE (June 2022)

Projected Additions & Retirements (MW)

+100MW

-200MW

-50MW annually

300

500

450

450

450

450

450

300

190

shift

-487

to

wind

-669

-749

Shift to

2024

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Wind

Solar

Coal Retirements

No changes from Investor Day for 2023-2025 MW; resequencing to wind in 2026; 2026-2030 capex plan

consistent with Investor Day with slight reductions to capacity and changes to pricing.

From 2023 to 2035 total renewable additions increase to 4,890 MW, from 3,840 MW.

22022 IRP Update

Disclaimer

Evergy Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
