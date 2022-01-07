Log in
Evergy : 2022 Missouri Rate Request Summary

01/07/2022 | 05:28pm EST
Missouri Rate

Request

Summary

January 7, 2022

Evergy Missouri Metro Rate Request

  • Revenue request includes infrastructure investment to improve reliability, enhance customer service and enable transition to cleaner resources
  • Substantially offset by ~$55M of customer savings and cost reductions

Case Attributes

Filed

1/7/2022

Revenue Increase since 20181

$43.9

Percent Increase since 20181

5.20%

Rate Base

$3,154

ROE

10.00%

Cost of Debt

3.92%

Common Equity Ratio

51.19%

Rate of Return

7.03%

Test Year

6/30/2021

Proposed True-Up Date

5/31/2022

Anticipated Effective Date of

12/6/2022

New Retail Rates

Case Number

ER-2022-0129

$43.9 Million Revenue Increase Request

$ in millions

12.3

(27.1)

(27.5)

87.6

(1.4)

43.9

Infrastructure

Property

Labor &

Other

Other

Rate

Investment

Taxes

Benefits

Cost

Request

Reductions

Ongoing savings exceed projections, reduce rate increase request by ~55%

21.Excludes 95% of net fuel costs, or $3.8 million; unlike other elements of base rates, fuel costs will be subject to adjustment (up or down) through a fuel recovery mechanism every six months based on incurred costs. Total requested increase including net fuel is $47.6 million or 5.65%.

Evergy Missouri West Rate Request

  • Revenue request includes infrastructure investment to improve reliability, enhance customer service and enable transition to cleaner resources
  • Substantially offset by ~$57M of customer savings and cost reductions

Case Attributes

Filed

1/7/2022

Revenue Increase since 20181

$27.7M

Percent Increase since 20181

3.85%

Rate Base

$2,485M

ROE

10.00%

Cost of Debt

3.79%

Common Equity Ratio

51.81%

Rate of Return

7.01%

Test Year

6/30/2021

Proposed True-Up Date

5/31/2022

Anticipated Effective Date of

12/6/2022

New Retail Rates

Case Number

ER-2022-0130

$27.7 Million Revenue Increase Request

$ in millions

10.4

(25.5)

(32.0)

82.9

(9.8)

1.7

27.7

Infrastructure Property

Labor &

Other

Sibley

Other

Rate

Investment

Taxes

Benefits

Cost

Non-Fuel

Request

Reductions

O&M

Ongoing savings exceed projections; reduce rate increase request by more than 60%

31.Excludes 95% of net fuel costs, or $32.1 million; unlike other elements of base rates, fuel costs will be subject to adjustment (up or down) through a fuel recovery mechanism every six months based on incurred costs. Total requested increase including net fuel is $59.8 million or 8.31%.

Disclaimer

Evergy Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 22:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
