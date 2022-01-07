Evergy : 2022 Missouri Rate Request Summary

Revenue request includes infrastructure investment to improve reliability, enhance customer service and enable transition to cleaner resources
Substantially offset by ~$55M of customer savings and cost reductions
Case Attributes
Filed
1/7/2022
Revenue Increase since 20181
$43.9
Percent Increase since 20181
5.20%
Rate Base
$3,154
ROE
10.00%
Cost of Debt
3.92%
Common Equity Ratio
51.19%
Rate of Return
7.03%
Test Year
6/30/2021
Proposed True-Up Date
5/31/2022
Anticipated Effective Date of
12/6/2022
New Retail Rates
Case Number
ER-2022-0129
$43.9 Million Revenue Increase Request
$ in millions
12.3
(27.1)
(27.5)
87.6
(1.4)
43.9
Infrastructure
Property
Labor &
Other
Other
Rate
Investment
Taxes
Benefits
Cost
Request
Reductions
Ongoing savings exceed projections, reduce rate increase request by ~55%
21.Excludes 95% of net fuel costs, or $3.8 million; unlike other elements of base rates, fuel costs will be subject to adjustment (up or down) through a fuel recovery mechanism every six months based on incurred costs. Total requested increase including net fuel is $47.6 million or 5.65%.
Evergy Missouri West Rate Request
Revenue request includes infrastructure investment to improve reliability, enhance customer service and enable transition to cleaner resources
Substantially offset by ~$57M of customer savings and cost reductions
Case Attributes
Filed
1/7/2022
Revenue Increase since 20181
$27.7M
Percent Increase since 20181
3.85%
Rate Base
$2,485M
ROE
10.00%
Cost of Debt
3.79%
Common Equity Ratio
51.81%
Rate of Return
7.01%
Test Year
6/30/2021
Proposed True-Up Date
5/31/2022
Anticipated Effective Date of
12/6/2022
New Retail Rates
Case Number
ER-2022-0130
$27.7 Million Revenue Increase Request
$ in millions
10.4
(25.5)
(32.0)
82.9
(9.8)
1.7
27.7
Infrastructure Property
Labor &
Other
Sibley
Other
Rate
Investment
Taxes
Benefits
Cost
Non-Fuel
Request
Reductions
O&M
Ongoing savings exceed projections; reduce rate increase request by more than 60%
31.Excludes 95% of net fuel costs, or $32.1 million; unlike other elements of base rates, fuel costs will be subject to adjustment (up or down) through a fuel recovery mechanism every six months based on incurred costs. Total requested increase including net fuel is $59.8 million or 8.31%.