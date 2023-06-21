LIMITED ASSURANCE VERIFICATION STATEMENT

Reference 1690031024-001 Client Evergy Inc. Address 818 S Kansas Ave Topeka, KS 66601 Date 15th June 2023 Reporting Period 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022 Reporting Type Scope 1, 2, and 3 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Lead Verifier Diana Kelterborn, Ramboll US Technical Reviewer Paulomi Raythatha, Ramboll UK

Introduction

This Limited Assurance Verification Opinion Statement has been prepared for Evergy Inc. (Evergy).

The assurance was performed in accordance with ISO 14064-3:2019 to provide a limited level of assurance as to whether the GHG assertion for Evergy's CY22 Scope 1, 2 and scope 3 is free from material misstatement and has been prepared in accordance with the World Resources Institute (WRI)/World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol for GHG quantification, monitoring and reporting and the GHG Protocol Value Chain Scope 3 Standard.

Criteria

The criteria for this Limited Assurance assessment is based on the principles of Completeness, Transparency, Accuracy, Consistency and Relevance.

Scope

The assertion relates to the following against which verification testing was conducted:

Activity data

Scope 1 - Direct GHG emissions from stationary combustion for electricity production in power plants, purchased natural gas for space heating, combustion of fuel for fleet vehicles, refrigerant loss and SF6 (T&D)

- Direct GHG emissions from stationary combustion for electricity production in power plants, purchased natural gas for space heating, combustion of fuel for fleet vehicles, refrigerant loss and SF6 (T&D) Scope 2 - GHG emissions from purchased electricity (location and market based)

- GHG emissions from purchased electricity (location and market based) Scope 3 - Business travel and employee commuting

- Business travel and employee commuting Power generation

Time periods

Calendar Year 2022 (CY22) - 1 st January 2022 to 31 th December 2022

Responsibilities

The management of Evergy is responsible for all institutional, managerial, and technical arrangements made for the collection of data, preparation of the scope 1, 2 and 3 activity data, and implementation of steps to manage the quality of the activity data.

It is the Verification Team of Ramboll's responsibility to provide independent limited assurance of the Scope 1, 2 and 3 data in accordance with our contract with Evergy.