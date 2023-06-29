A S S U R A N C E STATEMENT

Reference 1690031024-001 Client Evergy Inc. Address 818 S Kansas Ave Topeka, KS 66601 Date 27th June 2023 Reporting Period 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022 Reporting Type ESG Metrics Lead Verifier Diana Kelterborn, Ramboll US Technical Reviewer Paulomi Raythatha, Ramboll UK

Introduction

This Assurance Statement has been prepared for Evergy Inc. (Evergy).

The assurance and verification methodologies employed by Ramboll are based upon internationally recognized standards and guidance, including ISO 14064-3. Specification with guidance for the validation and verification of the ESG metrics and the guidance on levels of assurance are contained within the AA1000 standard (AA1000AS v3).

Criteria

The criteria for this assurance assessment are based on the principles of Completeness, Transparency, Accuracy, Consistency and Relevance.

Scope

The assertion relates to the following against which verification testing was conducted:

ESG Metrics Diverse Supplier Spend

Recordable Incident Rate

Workforce Training Hours

Total Workforce Cost Time periods

Calendar Year 2022 (CY22) - 1 st January 2022 to 31 st December 2022

Responsibilities

The management of Evergy is responsible for all institutional, managerial, and technical arrangements made for the collection of data, preparation of the ESG metrics, and implementation of steps to manage the quality of the activity data.

It is the Verification Team of Ramboll's responsibility to provide independent assurance of the ESG metrics in accordance with our contract with Evergy.