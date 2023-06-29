A S S U R A N C E STATEMENT
Reference
1690031024-001
Client
Evergy Inc.
Address
818 S Kansas Ave Topeka, KS 66601
Date
27th June 2023
Reporting Period
1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022
Reporting Type
ESG Metrics
Lead Verifier
Diana Kelterborn, Ramboll US
Technical Reviewer
Paulomi Raythatha, Ramboll UK
Introduction
This Assurance Statement has been prepared for Evergy Inc. (Evergy).
The assurance and verification methodologies employed by Ramboll are based upon internationally recognized standards and guidance, including ISO 14064-3. Specification with guidance for the validation and verification of the ESG metrics and the guidance on levels of assurance are contained within the AA1000 standard (AA1000AS v3).
Criteria
The criteria for this assurance assessment are based on the principles of Completeness, Transparency, Accuracy, Consistency and Relevance.
Scope
The assertion relates to the following against which verification testing was conducted:
- ESG Metrics
- Diverse Supplier Spend
- Recordable Incident Rate
- Workforce Training Hours
- Total Workforce Cost
- Time periods
- Calendar Year 2022 (CY22) - 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022
Responsibilities
The management of Evergy is responsible for all institutional, managerial, and technical arrangements made for the collection of data, preparation of the ESG metrics, and implementation of steps to manage the quality of the activity data.
It is the Verification Team of Ramboll's responsibility to provide independent assurance of the ESG metrics in accordance with our contract with Evergy.
Methodology
The following work was performed by the verification team as a risk-based sampling approach:
- Reviewed the reporting organization, roles and responsibilities, tools used and information flow in order to assess the correct understanding and application of criteria
- Compared a sample of reported data and primary evidenceo Performed an arithmetic verification of calculations
- Reviewed the internal controls which have been implemented to ensure the reliability of reported data
Materiality
A materiality level of 10% was applied.
Intended users
The intended users of this assurance statement are the Management of Evergy and its stakeholders.
Statement of Independence and Competence
Ramboll is a world leader in sustainable consultancy, operating in more than 35 countries and providing services including engineering; quality, environmental, social and ethical consultancy, auditing and training; and environmental, social and sustainability report assurance. Ramboll US affirm our independence from Evergy, being free from bias and conflicts of interest with the organization, its subsidiaries and stakeholders. The assurance team was assembled based on their knowledge, experience and qualifications for this assignment, including experience in verification and assurance of sustainability data.
Conclusions
Based upon the process and procedures conducted, Ramboll concludes that there is no evidence that the ESG metrics for the CY22 as summarized in Table 1 are not materially correct and therefore are a fair representation of activity data and information.
On behalf of: Ramboll US
2200 Powell St, Ste 700
Emeryville, CA 94608
Diana Kelterborn Lead Verifier
San Francisco, California
Table 1: Summary of Evergy's CY2022 ESG Metrics.
Category
Diverse Supplier Spend
Recordable Incident Rate
Workforce Training Hours
Total Workforce Cost
Metric
11.66%
0.73
84,782
$957,227,503
