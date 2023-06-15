Evergy : 2023 IRP Update
2023 Integrated
Resource Plan
Update
June 15, 2023
2022 IRP Update vs. 2023 IRP Update
2022 IRP Update (June 2022)
Projected Additions & Retirements (MW)
300
500
450
450
450
450
450
300
190
-485
-669
-713
2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032
Wind Solar Coal Retirements
2023 IRP Update (June 2023)
Projected Additions & Retirements (MW)
150
300
781
150
150
300
200
521
200
300
300
300
300
450
143
-485
-669
-713
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
1
2029
2030
2
2031
2032
Wind
Solar
Natural Gas
3
Coal Retirements
2023 IRP Update adds hydrogen-capable natural gas generation and reflects renewable project availability and timing as informed by recent RFP process. In tandem with beneficial grid modernization projects, 2023-2027 capital investment plan and rate base growth are in line with 4Q 2022 update.
2
2023 IRP Update
1Lawrence Unit 4 (111MW) retires and Unit 5 (374MW) transitions to gas only (338MW) 2Preferred plan includes a placeholder for an
additional coal unit retirement in 2030
3Forecasted combined-cycle additions in 2027 and 2028 are hydrogen-capable
Disclaimer
Evergy Inc. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 21:44:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
