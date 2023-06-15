Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Evergy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVRG   US30034W1062

EVERGY, INC.

(EVRG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:55 2023-06-15 pm EDT
59.62 USD   +1.19%
05:45pEvergy : 2023 IRP Update
PU
06/12Evergy, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/23Scout Clean Energy Closes on Persimmon Creek Wind Farm Sale to Evergy
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Evergy : 2023 IRP Update

06/15/2023 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023 Integrated

Resource Plan

Update

June 15, 2023

2022 IRP Update vs. 2023 IRP Update

2022 IRP Update (June 2022)

Projected Additions & Retirements (MW)

300

500

450

450

450

450

450

300

190

-485

-669

-713

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032

Wind Solar Coal Retirements

2023 IRP Update (June 2023)

Projected Additions & Retirements (MW)

150

300

781

150

150

300

200

521

200

300

300

300

300

450

143

-485

-669

-713

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

20281

2029

20302

2031

2032

Wind

Solar

Natural Gas3

Coal Retirements

2023 IRP Update adds hydrogen-capable natural gas generation and reflects renewable project availability and timing as informed by recent RFP process. In tandem with beneficial grid modernization projects, 2023-2027 capital investment plan and rate base growth are in line with 4Q 2022 update.

2

2023 IRP Update

1Lawrence Unit 4 (111MW) retires and Unit 5 (374MW) transitions to gas only (338MW) 2Preferred plan includes a placeholder for an

additional coal unit retirement in 2030 3Forecasted combined-cycle additions in 2027 and 2028 are hydrogen-capable

Disclaimer

Evergy Inc. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 21:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EVERGY, INC.
05:45pEvergy : 2023 IRP Update
PU
06/12Evergy, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/23Scout Clean Energy Closes on Persimmon Creek Wind Farm Sale to Evergy
PR
05/23Evergy, Inc. completed the acquisition of 199-megawatt Persimmon Creek Wind Farm in wes..
CI
05/19UBS Adjusts Evergy Price Target to $62 From $63, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/18EVERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/08Evergy Announces First Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reaffirms ..
AQ
05/05Transcript : Evergy, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 2023
CI
05/05Evergy's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Operating Revenue Rise; 2023 Outlook Reaffirmed; Quarter..
MT
05/05Evergy : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 730 M - -
Net income 2023 846 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,1x
Yield 2023 4,23%
Capitalization 13 533 M 13 533 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,41x
EV / Sales 2024 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 512
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart EVERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Evergy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 58,92 $
Average target price 64,29 $
Spread / Average Target 9,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Campbell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirkland B. Andrews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Ruelle Chairman
Charles L. King Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin E. Bryant Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERGY, INC.-5.26%13 533
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.20%148 519
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.86%79 054
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.34%76 852
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.79%70 014
ENEL S.P.A.21.43%67 333
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer