    EVRG   US30034W1062

EVERGY, INC.

(EVRG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
57.55 USD   -2.37%
Evergy : 2023 Proxy
PU
03/10Insider Sell: Evergy
MT
03/08Evergy and Burns & McDonnell Partner With RGMA to Launch New Supplier Diversity Business Development Program
AQ
Evergy : 2023 Proxy

03/22/2023 | 04:58pm EDT
2023 Annual Meeting & Proxy Statement

Evergy, Inc.

One Kansas City Place

1200 Main Street

Kansas City, Missouri 64105

March 22, 2023

Dear Shareholder:

We are pleased to invite you to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Evergy, Inc. to be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The meeting will be held in a virtual format only and can be accessed via live audio webcast and using online shareholder tools at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EVRG2023.

At this meeting, you will be asked to:

  1. Elect the nominees named in the attached proxy statement as directors;
  2. Provide an advisory non-binding vote to approve the 2022 compensation of our named executive officers;
  3. Ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023; and
  4. Transact any other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

The attached notice of annual meeting and proxy statement describe the business to be transacted at the meeting. Please review these materials and vote your shares.

Your vote is important. I encourage you to complete, sign, date and return your proxy card or use telephone or internet voting prior to the annual meeting so that your shares will be represented and voted at the meeting even if you cannot attend.

Sincerely,

David A. Campbell

President and Chief Executive Officer

[THIS PAGE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK]

A Letter from Your Board of Directors

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

On behalf of the Evergy Board of Directors (the ''Board''), we join David in inviting you to Evergy's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held virtually. We continue to be active and engaged with senior leadership and are committed to effective governance to best represent your interests as shareholders of our company. We are pleased with the strong financial results in 2022 and our continued progress in keeping rates affordable for our customers, particularly given the considerable challenges posed by the current inflationary environment.

Management Succession Planning

We announced several changes to senior leadership throughout 2022, including the departure of four long-standing leaders with considerable experience dating back well before the merger that created Evergy. We thank Bruce Akin, Ellen Fairchild, Greg Greenwood, and Lori Wright for their contributions to our successes over the years, and we wish them well. We also announced the promotion of several new officers and implemented various organizational changes to support the execution of our strategic objectives. Our duty to you as shareholders is to ensure the right leadership exists at our company, and we are excited about the future.

About Your Board of Directors

At our February 13, 2023 Board meeting, S. Carl Soderstrom Jr. notified us of his decision not to stand for re-election at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and we express our appreciation for his more than 12 years of service as a Board member. Our company is not nominating a twelfth director at this time. Our directors have diverse backgrounds and share numerous core competencies that we view as critical to delivering long-term shareholder and customer value, including: experience with federal and state regulation; aligning company culture and compensation; and environmental, social, and governance matters. Five of our directors have utility operational experience. You can find more information about our nominating process and nominees in this proxy statement.

Regulatory Update

In 2022, our company completed its first Missouri rate cases since the merger that created Evergy in 2018. We reached partial settlements on the key economic issues, delivering significant savings back to our customers. We applaud our leaders for this significant cross-functional effort and the time commitment required by these proceedings. These rate cases underscore our continued progress in maintaining affordability for our customers and increasing our regional rate competitiveness. This year we have already started working on our first Kansas rate cases since 2018, which we expect to file in April 2023. Achieving balanced regulatory outcomes is key to the success of our company, for both shareholders and customers.

Environmental, Social, and Governance Leadership

In June 2023, we expect to file our updated integrated resource plan with our regulators in Kansas and Missouri. This update will reflect the impact of, amongst other variables, the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022. The benefits of the renewable tax credits under this legislation support our long-term target of net-zero carbon dioxide (''CO2'') emissions by 2045, which will be dependent on enabling technologies and supportive policies and regulations, among other external factors, as well as our goal of leading the responsible energy transition in our service territories and taking advantage of the benefits of a diverse generation portfolio. Most importantly, this legislation should allow us to invest in the renewable transition in a way that benefits both shareholders and customers.

Sincerely,

Evergy, Inc. Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Evergy Inc. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 20:57:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 774 M
Net income 2023 842 M
Net Debt 2023 12 190 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,1x
Yield 2023 4,22%
Capitalization 13 533 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,45x
EV / Sales 2024 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 512
Free-Float 99,8%
