2023 Integrated
Resource Plan
Update
June 15, 2023
2022 IRP Update vs. 2023 IRP Update
2022 IRP Update (June 2022)
Projected Additions & Retirements (MW)
300
500
450
450
450
450
450
300
190
-485
-669
-713
2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032
Wind Solar Coal Retirements
2023 IRP Update (June 2023)
Projected Additions & Retirements (MW)
150
300
781
150
150
300
450
200
300
521
300
300
200
143
300
238
-485
-669
-713
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
20281
2029
20302
2031
2032
Wind Solar Natural Gas3 Coal Retirements
2023 IRP Update adds hydrogen-capable natural gas generation and reflects renewable project availability and timing as informed by recent RFP process. In tandem with beneficial grid modernization projects, 2023-2027 capital investment plan and rate base growth are in line with 4Q 2022 update.
2
2023 IRP Update
1Lawrence Unit 4 (111MW) retires and Unit 5 (374MW) transitions to gas only (338MW) 2Preferred plan includes a placeholder for an
additional coal unit retirement in 2030 3Forecasted combined-cycle additions in 2027 and 2028 are hydrogen-capable
