2023 Integrated

Resource Plan

Update

June 15, 2023

2022 IRP Update vs. 2023 IRP Update

2022 IRP Update (June 2022)

Projected Additions & Retirements (MW)

300

500

450

450

450

450

450

300

190

-485

-669

-713

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032

Wind Solar Coal Retirements

2023 IRP Update (June 2023)

Projected Additions & Retirements (MW)

150

300

781

150

150

300

450

200

300

521

300

300

200

143

300

238

-485

-669

-713

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

20281

2029

20302

2031

2032

Wind Solar Natural Gas3 Coal Retirements

2023 IRP Update adds hydrogen-capable natural gas generation and reflects renewable project availability and timing as informed by recent RFP process. In tandem with beneficial grid modernization projects, 2023-2027 capital investment plan and rate base growth are in line with 4Q 2022 update.

2

2023 IRP Update

1Lawrence Unit 4 (111MW) retires and Unit 5 (374MW) transitions to gas only (338MW) 2Preferred plan includes a placeholder for an

additional coal unit retirement in 2030 3Forecasted combined-cycle additions in 2027 and 2028 are hydrogen-capable

