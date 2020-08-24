Log in
EVERGY : Paragould, Evergy Announce Solar Energy Agreement
BU
08/19EVERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06EVERGY : Announces 'Sustainability Transformation Plan'
AQ
Evergy : Paragould, Evergy Announce Solar Energy Agreement

08/24/2020

Evergy selected to build a 1.44 MW solar facility

Paragould Light Water and Cable will partner with Evergy to provide solar power to the Paragould, Ark., community. Evergy was selected through an RFP process that was conducted by GDS Associates to build a new solar array that will generate 1.44 megawatts of energy.

“Paragould’s strong leadership shows their investment to continued growth in renewable energy and commitment to our partnership,” said Lloyd Jackson, managing director, Evergy Energy Partners. “Our Evergy team is proud to partner with Paragould as they expand their energy sources that will continue to serve the community.”

Paragould Light Water and Cable CEO Darrell Phillips said, “Our solar project can make Paragould more competitive as we attract companies that want renewable energy. The energy produced from this solar project will be our community’s most affordable peaking energy resource.”

Evergy has a strong commitment to renewable energy for a sustainable future. Currently, Evergy meets more than a third of the electricity needs of the homes and businesses it serves with renewable energy and about 50 percent with carbon-free energy.

Evergy Energy Partners is an industry leader with a team experienced in developing creative and flexible power supply strategies. By combining an in-depth understanding of utility planning, operations, and regulation with negotiated structures, Evergy Energy Partners has been able to secure favorable power supply arrangements with substantial long-term power cost benefits to utility, municipality, cooperative, and industrial clients.

About Evergy, Inc.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) serves approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. We were formed in 2018 when long-term local energy providers KCP&L and Westar Energy merged. We generate nearly half the power we provide to homes and businesses with emission-free sources. We support our local communities where we live and work, and strive to meet the needs of customers through energy savings and innovative solutions.


© Business Wire 2020
