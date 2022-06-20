Evergy : Prairie Wind Transmission Form 1 2020

Form 1 Approved OMB No.1902-0021 (Expires 11/30/2022)
Form 1-F Approved OMB No.1902-0029 (Expires 11/30/2022)
Form 3-Q Approved OMB No.1902-0205 (Expires 11/30/2022)
FERC FINANCIAL REPORT
FERC FORM No. 1: Annual Report of
Major Electric Utilities, Licensees
and Others and Supplemental
Form 3-Q: Quarterly Financial Report
These reports are mandatory under the Federal Power Act, Sections 3, 4(a), 304 and 309, and 18 CFR 141.1 and 141.400. Failure to report may result in criminal fines, civil penalties and other sanctions as provided by law. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission does not consider these reports to be of confidential nature
Exact Legal Name of Respondent (Company)
Year/Period of Report
Prairie Wind Transmission, LLC
End of
2020/Q4
FERC FORM No.1/3-Q (REV. 02-04)
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT
Prairie Wind Transmission, LLC
Kansas City, MO
We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Prairie Wind Transmission, LLC (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet - regulatory basis as of December 31, 2020, and the related statements of income - regulatory basis, retained earnings - regulatory basis, and cash flows
regulatory basis for the year then ended, included on pages 110 through 123 of the accompanying Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Form 1, and the related notes to the financial statements.
Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these financial statements in accordance with the accounting requirements of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as set forth in its applicable Uniform System of Accounts and published accounting releases; this includes the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditors' Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.
An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company's preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.
Opinion
In our opinion, the regulatory-basis financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the assets, liabilities, and proprietary capital of Prairie Wind Transmission, LLC as of December 31, 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with the accounting requirements of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as set forth in its applicable Uniform System of Accounts and published accounting releases.
Basis of Accounting
As discussed in Note 1 to the financial statements, these financial statements were prepared in accordance with the accounting requirements of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as set forth in its applicable Uniform System of Accounts and published accounting releases, which is a basis of accounting other than accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Our opinion is not modified with respect to this matter.
Restricted Use
This report is intended solely for the information and use of the board of directors and management of the Company and for filing with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and is not intended to be and should not be used by anyone other than these specified parties.
April 15, 2021
INSTRUCTIONS FOR FILING FERC FORM NOS. 1 and 3-Q
GENERAL INFORMATION
Purpose
FERC Form No. 1 (FERC Form 1) is an annual regulatory requirement for Major electric utilities, licensees and others
(18 C.F.R. § 141.1). FERC Form No. 3-Q ( FERC Form 3-Q)is a quarterly regulatory requirement which supplements the annual financial reporting requirement (18 C.F.R. § 141.400). These reports are designed to collect financial and operational information from electric utilities, licensees and others subject to the jurisdiction of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. These reports are also considered to be non-confidential public use forms.
Who Must Submit
Each Major electric utility, licensee, or other, as classified in the Commission's Uniform System of Accounts Prescribed for Public Utilities and Licensees Subject To the Provisions of The Federal Power Act (18 C.F.R. Part 101), must submit FERC Form 1 (18 C.F.R. § 141.1), and FERC Form 3-Q (18 C.F.R. § 141.400).
Note: Major means having, in each of the three previous calendar years, sales or transmission service that exceeds one of the following:
one million megawatt hours of total annual sales,
100 megawatt hours of annual sales for resale,
500 megawatt hours of annual power exchanges delivered, or
500 megawatt hours of annual wheeling for others (deliveries plus losses).
III. What and Where to Submit
Submit FERC Forms 1 and 3-Q electronically through the forms submission software. Retain one copy of each report for your files. Any electronic submission must be created by using the forms submission software provided free by the Commission at its web site: https://forms.ferc.gov/. The software is used to submit the electronic filing to the Commission via the Internet.
The Corporate Officer Certification must be submitted electronically as part of the FERC Forms 1 and 3-Q filings.
Submit immediately upon publication, by either eFiling or mail, two (2) copies to the Secretary of the Commission, the latest Annual Report to Stockholders. Unless eFiling the Annual Report to Stockholders, mail the stockholders report to the Secretary of the Commission at:
Secretary
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
888 First Street, NE
Washington, DC 20426
For the CPA Certification Statement, submit within 30 days after filing the FERC Form 1, a letter or report (not applicable to filers classified as Class C or Class D prior to January 1, 1984). The CPA Certification Statement can be either eFiled or mailed to the Secretary of the Commission at the address above.
FERC FORM 1 & 3-Q (ED. 03-07)
i
The CPA Certification Statement should:
Attest to the conformity, in all material aspects, of the below listed (schedules and pages) with the Commission's applicable Uniform System of Accounts (including applicable notes relating thereto and the Chief Accountant's published accounting releases), and
Be signed by independent certified public accountants or an independent licensed public accountant certified or licensed by a regulatory authority of a State or other political subdivision of the U. S. (See 18 C.F.R. §§ 41.10-41.12 for specific qualifications.)
Reference Schedules
Pages
Comparative Balance Sheet
110-113
Statement of Income
114-117
Statement of Retained Earnings
118-119
Statement of Cash Flows
120-121
Notes to Financial Statements
122-123
The following format must be used for the CPA Certification Statement unless unusual circumstances or conditions, explained in the letter or report, demand that it be varied. Insert parenthetical phrases only when exceptions are reported.
"In connection with our regular examination of the financial statements of
for the year ended on which we have
reported separately under date of
, we have also reviewed schedules
of FERC Form No. 1 for the year filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, for conformity in all material respects with the requirements of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as set forth in its applicable Uniform System of Accounts and published accounting releases. Our review for this purpose included such tests of the accounting records and such other auditing procedures as we considered necessary in the circumstances.
Based on our review, in our opinion the accompanying schedules identified in the preceding paragraph (except as noted below) conform in all material respects with the accounting requirements of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as set forth in its applicable Uniform System of Accounts and published accounting releases."
The letter or report must state which, if any, of the pages above do not conform to the Commission's requirements. Describe the discrepancies that exist.
Filers are encouraged to file their Annual Report to Stockholders, and the CPA Certification Statement using eFiling. To further that effort, new selections, "Annual Report to Stockholders," and "CPA Certification Statement" have been added to the dropdown "pick list" from which companies must choose when eFiling. Further instructions are found on the Commission's website athttps://www.ferc.gov/ferc-online/overview.