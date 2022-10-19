Advanced search
    EVRG   US30034W1062

EVERGY, INC.

(EVRG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-10-19 pm EDT
58.32 USD   -0.90%
05:10pEvergy Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 3rd Quarter Results
BU
01:06pWells Fargo Adjusts Evergy's Price Target to $63 from $72, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
10/12Credit Suisse Lowers Evergy's Price Target to $61 from $68 to Reflect Lower Group Multiples, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Evergy Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 3rd Quarter Results

10/19/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) announced today it will release its 2022 third quarter earnings Friday, November 4th, 2022, before market open. The company plans to host its quarterly conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results Friday, November 4th, 2022.

Event:

Evergy Q3 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

 

 

Date:

November 4, 2022

 

 

Time:

9:00 a.m. Eastern (8:00 a.m. Central)

 

 

Location:

1) To view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to investors.evergy.com

 

2) To access via phone, analysts will need to register using this link where they will be provided a phone number and access code

In conjunction with the earnings release and conference call, the company plans to post on its website supplemental financial information related to third quarter 2022 performance. The materials will be available under Supplemental Materials in the Investors section of the company website at investors.evergy.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Evergy website at investors.evergy.com.

About Evergy, Inc.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG), serves 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. Evergy’s mission is to empower a better future. Our focus remains on producing, transmitting and delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy for the benefit of our stakeholders. Today, about half of Evergy’s power comes from carbon-free sources, creating more reliable energy with less impact to the environment. We value innovation and adaptability to give our customers better ways to manage their energy use, to create a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace for our employees, and to add value for our investors. Headquartered in Kansas City, our employees are active members of the communities we serve.

For more information about Evergy, Inc., visit us at www.evergy.com.


© Business Wire 2022
