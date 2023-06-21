United Nations Sustainable
Development Goals (UNSDG)
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, provides a shared
plan for peace and prosperity for people and planet, now and into the future. This plan defines 17 Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs) that outline strategic areas of focus for tackling climate change while working to improve quality of life and
protect our natural resources. While all 17 SDGs are important, Evergy has focused on mapping priority topics to the 10 SDGs most relevant to our business. As Evergy's own climate change response continues to adapt and change locally, it is
important to link our own priority sustainability topics to these United Nations SDGs to steward our natural resources locally with an eye towards global impact. The creation of these priority topics and subsequent mapping to the SDGs helps inform
Evergy's long-term strategy of affordability, reliability, and sustainability.
UNSDG Goal
Gender equality is not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world.
Clean, accessible water for all is an essential part of the world we want to live in.
Energy is central to nearly every major challenge and opportunity.
Sustainable economic growth will require societies to create the conditions that allow people to have quality jobs.
Evergy Priorities
Developing a workforce that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive is critical as Evergy strives to be an employer of choice in our industry.
Evergy is committed to protecting our natural resources, including efficient water use and returning clean water to our environment.
With a low-carbon future in our sights, Evergy realizes there are implications and opportunities that arise as we transition to clean, reliable, and affordable energy sources. Evergy is prepared to meet the demands of our customers and stakeholders by offering programs that equitably distribute decarbonization costs and benefits across our service territory to ensure that recent technologies and programs have been designed, developed, and deployed with all our customers' needs in mind.
As a leading and trusted energy partner, Evergy seeks to attract new customers and find solutions to help existing customers expand their businesses, providing excellent jobs in our service territory.
UNSDG Goal
Investments in infrastructure are crucial to achieving sustainable development.
To reduce inequalities, policies should be universal in principle, paying attention to the needs of disadvantaged and marginalized populations.
There needs to be a future in which cities provide opportunities for all, with access to basic services, energy, housing, transportation and more.
Responsible production and consumption.
Climate change is a global challenge that affects everyone, everywhere.
Sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, halt and reverse land degradation, halt biodiversity loss.
Evergy Priorities
We continue to invest in our system, with the largest portion focused on our transmission and distribution network. The program is focused on replacing aging equipment and modernizing the grid, driving benefits for customers by improving reliability, enhancing resiliency and the ability to withstand extreme weather, and increasing security.
Diversity adds depth to our company and makes us stronger. At Evergy, it's our obligation to make sure we are aware of the way our actions, consciously or unconsciously, impact our stakeholders and our company culture. We strive to foster diversity, equity and inclusion across our company.
Evergy is committed to empowering a better future for our customers and communities. Making a positive impact in the communities we call home is a foundational component of our business.
Nearly half the power produced by Evergy comes from emission-free sources. Evergy is focused on reducing waste and protecting our natural resources.
We promote sustainability by integrating climate- related risks and opportunities into our business strategies.
Evergy's long history of environmental conservation has helped our communities by supporting conservation projects and organizations in our service territory and beyond. Additionally, the protection measures for both flora and fauna that have been implemented protect our environment, benefiting generations to come.
