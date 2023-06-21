United Nations Sustainable

Development Goals (UNSDG)

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, provides a shared

plan for peace and prosperity for people and planet, now and into the future. This plan defines 17 Sustainable Development

Goals (SDGs) that outline strategic areas of focus for tackling climate change while working to improve quality of life and

protect our natural resources. While all 17 SDGs are important, Evergy has focused on mapping priority topics to the 10 SDGs most relevant to our business. As Evergy's own climate change response continues to adapt and change locally, it is

important to link our own priority sustainability topics to these United Nations SDGs to steward our natural resources locally with an eye towards global impact. The creation of these priority topics and subsequent mapping to the SDGs helps inform

Evergy's long-term strategy of affordability, reliability, and sustainability.