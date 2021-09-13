EVERI : LAUNCHES ‘BORGATA 777 RESPIN' CUSTOM-THEMED SLOT WITH BETMGM

Game Now Available to Players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

LAS VEGAS - (September 13, 2021) - Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ('Everi' or 'the company'), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, announced it has partnered with BetMGM to launch the custom-themed game 'Borgata 777 Respin.'

Delivered via Everi's proprietary Spark Remote Game Server™, the Borgata 777 Respin game is the first title Everi has developed in coordination with BetMGM. It is currently available through BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, and Party Casino in New Jersey, and on BetMGM Casino and Borgata Casino in Pennsylvania.

'This rewarding collaboration with BetMGM brings online gamers a thrilling new title that adds to and enhances our award-winning stepper, video slot, and progressive jackpots content offerings,' said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Digital for Everi. 'BetMGM is a trusted operator-partner and is committed to our collective goal of delivering memorable experiences to players.'

Borgata 777 Respin offers a re-spin bonus that triggers randomly on any winning spin and each re-spin awards prizes equal to or more valuable than the previous re-spin. Through wild Borgata symbols, players also gain the opportunity for wins with 10x, 5x, and 3x multipliers.

'Everi has a reputation for developing engaging content and has delivered an incredible title in Borgata 777 Respin, a game sure to resonate with our players,' said Oliver Bartlett, BetMGM's Director of Online Gaming. 'BetMGM continues to leverage its strong themes and iconic brands to build the most robust online gaming portfolio and we're thrilled to provide players with another exciting gaming option.'

###

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/