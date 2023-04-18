Advanced search
PR
04/11
AQ
04/11
MT
EVERI TO REPORT 2023 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS ON MAY 10 AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

04/18/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2023 first quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT that day. 

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 13737378. The replay will be available until May 17, 2023. The call will be webcast live and archived at the Company's website at www.everi.com (select "Investors" followed by "Events & Contact").

About Everi Holdings
Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the company.

Contacts:                                                       




Everi Investor Relations:                         


William Pfund                                                         

Jennifer Hills

SVP, Investor Relations                                           

VP, Investor Relations

702-676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com             

908-723-5841 or Jennifer.hills@everi.com



JCIR                                                     


Richard Land or James Leahy                       


212-835-8500 or evri@jcir.com                       


View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everi-to-report-2023-first-quarter-results-on-may-10-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-301800775.html

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.


