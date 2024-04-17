LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2024 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT that day.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 13745956. The replay will be available until May 17, 2024. The call will be webcast live and archived at the Company's website at www.everi.com (select "Investors" followed by "Events & Contact").

About Everi Holdings

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the company.

