Represents First-Ever Jackpot over $1 Million Awarded on Everi's Class 3 Commercial Wide-Area Progressive Offering

LAS VEGAS - (July 5, 2024) - Everi Holdings Inc. ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, player loyalty solutions, and bingo, today announced a patron at Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas recently earned a more than $1 million jackpot playing the Company's Shark Week Feeding Frenzy wide-area progressive.

Available on Everi's Empire DCX® cabinet, Shark Week Feeding Frenzy gives players an immersive, interactive experience in a stunningly realized underwater world on a premium cabinet with dual-curved, 43-inch 4K displays.

"Congratulations to the winning player on hitting our largest jackpot awarded in our company's history, at the Bellagio," said Dean Ehrlich, Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader at Everi. "We are proud to deliver this amazing gaming experience that will be remembered for a lifetime."

Players can join in on the Shark Week celebrations as Shark Week kicks off Sunday, July 7, on Discovery and will also be available to stream on Max.