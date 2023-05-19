Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Everi Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVRI   US30034T1034

EVERI HOLDINGS INC.

(EVRI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-18 pm EDT
14.72 USD   +0.27%
06:12aEveri : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
06:05aEveri Holdings Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11B. Riley Lowers Everi Holdings' Price Target to $27 From $31, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Everi : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

05/19/2023 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
evri-20230517


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

May 17, 2023
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

Everi Holdings Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-32622 20-0723270
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

7250 S. Tenaya Way, Suite 100, Las Vegas, Nevada89113
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(800) 833-7110
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.001 par value EVRI New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐



Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The annual meeting of stockholders of Everi Holdings Inc. (the "Company") was held on May 17, 2023. The proposals identified herein were previously disclosed in the Company's Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2023.
1. Election of three Class III director nominees named in the 2023 Proxy Statement to serve until the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders.
The stockholders voted to re-elect Linster W. Fox, Maureen T. Mullarkey and Secil Tabli Watson as Class III directors to the Board of Directors of the Company for a term expiring at the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders, and to hold office until the designated annual meeting or until their successors are elected and qualified, or until their earlier resignation. The table below indicates the voting results:
For Withheld Broker Non-Votes
Linster W. Fox 66,773,581 5,116,141 9,288,543
Maureen T. Mullarkey 67,050,281 4,839,441 9,288,543
Secil Tabli Watson 67,071,707 4,818,015 9,288,543
2. Approval, on an advisory non-binding basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as shown in the 2023 Proxy Statement.
The stockholders voted to approve, on an advisory non-binding basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. The table below indicates the voting results:
For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
69,841,738 2,009,339 38,645 9,288,543
3. Vote, on an advisory non-binding basis, on the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.
The stockholders voted, on an advisory non-binding basis, for the frequency of future votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. The table below indicates the voting results:
1 Year 2 Years 3 Years Abstain Broker Non-Votes
70,888,174 120,022 855,840 25,686 9,288,543
In accordance with these results and its previous recommendation, the Board determined that future advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers will be held annually until the occurrence of the next advisory vote on the frequency of such future votes or until the Board determines that a different frequency for such advisory vote is in the best interest of the stockholders.
4. Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
The stockholders voted to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The table below indicates the voting results:
For Against Abstain
81,135,415 27,722 15,128



SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
EVERI HOLDINGS INC.
Date: May 19, 2023 By: /s/ Todd A. Valli
Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Tax & Chief Accounting Officer


Attachments

Disclaimer

Everi Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 10:11:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EVERI HOLDINGS INC.
06:12aEveri : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
06:05aEveri Holdings Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11B. Riley Lowers Everi Holdings' Price Target to $27 From $31, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/11Raymond James Adjusts Everi Price Target to $25 From $26, Maintains Strong Buy Rating
MT
05/10Everi : Investor Presentation – May 2023
PU
05/10Transcript : Everi Holdings Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
05/10Everi Holdings Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $180 million worth of its shares.
CI
05/10Everi Holdings' Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Lifts 2023 Adjusted Profit Guidance..
MT
05/10Everi Holdings : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10Earnings Flash (EVRI) EVERI HOLDINGS Posts Q1 Revenue $200.5M, vs. Street Est of $190.6..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVERI HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 845 M - -
Net income 2023 99,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 687 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 311 M 1 311 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
EV / Sales 2024 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart EVERI HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Everi Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERI HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,72 $
Average target price 25,43 $
Spread / Average Target 72,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randy L Taylor President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Mark F. Labay Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael David Rumbolz Executive Chairman
Richard P. Hallman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Geoff P. Judge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERI HOLDINGS INC.2.58%1 311
LIGHT & WONDER, INC.5.53%5 729
SANKYO CO., LTD.13.75%2 565
UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION12.41%1 495
POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED29.60%494
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-4.15%232
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer