Everlight Chemical Industrial : Announcement of the change of chief internal auditor

12/16/2021 | 01:09am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/16 Time of announcement 13:58:29
Subject 
 Announcement of the change of chief internal auditor
Date of events 2021/12/16 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):chief internal auditor
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/16
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Mei-Jung Tseng,Chief
 Auditor
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Gin-Rong Chang,Chief
Auditor
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):retirement
6.Reason for the change:retirement
7.Effective date:2022/01/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 06:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
