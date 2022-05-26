Everlight Chemical Industrial : Important resolutions of the 2022 Annual sharehold ers' meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:None 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Approved to amend the corporate charter 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledged the Company's 2021 annual final accounting books and statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: a.Approved to amend "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings" b.Approved to amend "Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal" 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None