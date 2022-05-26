Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1711   TW0001711000

EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION

(1711)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
24.00 TWD   +1.48%
05/13Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/22EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : Handbook for the 2022 General Shareholders Meeting
PU
04/22EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : Meeting Notice of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Everlight Chemical Industrial : Important resolutions of the 2022 Annual sharehold ers' meeting

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 13:47:46
Subject 
 Important resolutions of the 2022 Annual sharehold
ers' meeting
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Approved to
amend the corporate charter
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the Company's  2021 annual final accounting books and statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
a.Approved to amend "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings"
b.Approved to amend "Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal"
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION
05/13Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
04/22EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : Handbook for the 2022 General Shareholders Meeting
PU
04/22EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : Meeting Notice of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meetin..
PU
04/21EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : The Company is invited by Concord Securities to hold an in..
PU
03/25Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
03/24EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : Resolution on the record date for distribution of cash div..
PU
03/24EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : Resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividen..
PU
03/24EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : To announce the Board of Directors' approval on 2021 conso..
PU
03/24EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : Supplementary announcement of board resolution on amendin..
PU
03/12EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : The Supplemental Description of the Company Plant #3 Fire ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 13 146 M 445 M 445 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Wang Chen General Manager & Director
Kuo Pin Weng Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chien Hsin Chen Chairman
Pao Kun Lai Head-Technical Marketing & Associate
Hsiu Chun Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERLIGHT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION-11.93%445
ZHEJIANG LONGSHENG GROUP CO.,LTD-17.10%5 090
DIC CORPORATION-15.54%1 820
ZHEJIANG RUNTU CO., LTD.-15.02%1 369
SAKATA INX CORPORATION-9.36%414
SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-19.81%399