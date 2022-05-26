Everlight Chemical Industrial : Important resolutions of the 2022 Annual sharehold ers' meeting
05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Provided by: Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
13:47:46
Subject
Important resolutions of the 2022 Annual sharehold
ers' meeting
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Approved to
amend the corporate charter
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the Company's 2021 annual final accounting books and statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
a.Approved to amend "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings"
b.Approved to amend "Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal"
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
