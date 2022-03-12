Everlight Chemical Industrial : The Supplemental Description of the Company Plant #3 Fire ( No.2)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10 2.Company name:Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:The follow-up situation of the fire: a. After deal with the residual fire, the fire was completely extinguished at 8:27 A.M. on March 12 and continuously monitored and cooling down. The fire department was evacuated at 12:30. b. The actual cause of the fire needs to be identified by the official fire investigation. It will be confirmed by follow-up investigation. c. Some media reported that the affected products include our developer, photoresists, etc. However, the fire accident was in L building Plant #3 and the affected products were some products of our Specialty Chemical business. The Color Chemicals, Electronic Chemicals and Pharmaceutical are completely unaffected, hereby clarified. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None