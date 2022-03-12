Everlight Chemical Industrial : The Supplemental Description of the Company Plant #3 Fire ( No.2)
03/12/2022 | 05:54am EST
Provided by: Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/12
Time of announcement
18:34:30
Subject
The Supplemental Description of the Company Plant
#3 Fire ( No.2)
Date of events
2022/03/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10
2.Company name:Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The follow-up situation of the fire:
a. After deal with the residual fire, the fire was completely extinguished at
8:27 A.M. on March 12 and continuously monitored and cooling down. The fire
department was evacuated at 12:30.
b. The actual cause of the fire needs to be identified by the official fire
investigation. It will be confirmed by follow-up investigation.
c. Some media reported that the affected products include our developer,
photoresists, etc. However, the fire accident was in L building Plant #3 and
the affected products were some products of our Specialty Chemical business.
The Color Chemicals, Electronic Chemicals and Pharmaceutical are completely
unaffected, hereby clarified.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 10:53:07 UTC.