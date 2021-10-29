Clarification of media reports

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/29
2.Company name:Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or
��subsidiaries��):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:cnyes.com
6.Content of the report:
...benefiting from the robust demand for applications such as invisible LED
component, it is optimistic in the fourth quarter, and the revenue is
expected to maintain double-digit growth next year.
7.Cause of occurrence:N/A
8.Countermeasures:
For the Company's financial and business information, please refer to
Market Observation Post System (MOPS) announcement.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:00 UTC.