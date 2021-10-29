Log in
    2393   TW0002393006

EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2393)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clarification of media reports

10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/10/29 Time of announcement 15:36:23
Subject 
 Clarification of media reports
Date of events 2021/10/29 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/29
2.Company name:Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:cnyes.com
6.Content of the report:
...benefiting from the robust demand for applications such as invisible LED
component, it is optimistic in the fourth quarter, and the revenue is
expected to maintain double-digit growth next year.
7.Cause of occurrence:N/A
8.Countermeasures:
For the Company's financial and business information, please refer to
Market Observation Post System (MOPS) announcement.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 25 762 M 927 M 927 M
Net income 2021 2 215 M 79,7 M 79,7 M
Net cash 2021 723 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,77x
Yield 2021 7,64%
Capitalization 21 638 M 778 M 778 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 4 312
Free-Float 80,5%
