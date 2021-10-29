Clarification of media reports

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/29 2.Company name:Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or ��subsidiaries��):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:cnyes.com 6.Content of the report: ...benefiting from the robust demand for applications such as invisible LED component, it is optimistic in the fourth quarter, and the revenue is expected to maintain double-digit growth next year. 7.Cause of occurrence:N/A 8.Countermeasures: For the Company's financial and business information, please refer to Market Observation Post System (MOPS) announcement. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A