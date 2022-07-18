Everlight Electronics : Announcement of the Ex-Dividend Date and distributed date
07/18/2022 | 01:44am EDT
Provided by: Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/18
Time of announcement
13:31:39
Subject
Announcement of the Ex-Dividend Date and
distributed date
Date of events
2022/07/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/18
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash
Dividends to common share holders NT$ 1,551,875,801 (NT$ 3.5 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date: 2022/08/03
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/04
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/05
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/09
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/09
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/08/31.
Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 05:43:01 UTC.