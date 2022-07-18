Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2393   TW0002393006

EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2393)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
41.25 TWD   +4.17%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Everlight Electronics : Announcement of the Ex-Dividend Date and distributed date

07/18/2022 | 01:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/18 Time of announcement 13:31:39
Subject 
 Announcement of the Ex-Dividend Date and
distributed date
Date of events 2022/07/18 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/18
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash
Dividends to common share holders NT$ 1,551,875,801 (NT$ 3.5 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date: 2022/08/03
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/04
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/05
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/09
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/09
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/08/31.

Disclaimer

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 05:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
01:44aEVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Ex-Dividend Date and distributed date
PU
07/07EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS : Announcemnt of the new replacement of the Corporate Governance Off..
PU
07/07EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the new replacement of internal audit officer of t..
PU
07/07WOFI LEUCHTEN Wortmann & Filz GmbH announced that it expects to receive €22 millio..
CI
06/17Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Distribution for the Year 2021
CI
06/10EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS : Change of the financial officer and the corporate governance offic..
PU
06/10Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/01EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS : Change of the spokesperson of the Company
PU
06/01Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Change of the Spokesperson
CI
05/13Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25 548 M 853 M 853 M
Net income 2022 1 943 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
Net cash 2022 2 655 M 88,7 M 88,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,42x
Yield 2022 7,88%
Capitalization 18 290 M 611 M 611 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 312
Free-Float 78,9%
Managers and Directors
Yin Fu Yeh Chairman & General Manager
Li Yue Huang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Cheng En Ke Independent Director
Jung Chun Lin Independent Director
Cheng Li Yang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-21.73%611
MEDIATEK INC.-45.55%34 441
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.56%18 477
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-34.86%16 263
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-29.77%10 194
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-32.25%7 712