  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2393   TW0002393006

EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2393)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
46.05 TWD    0.00%
01:54aEVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS : Announcement on behalf of our major subsidiary, Everlight Electronics(China) Co., Ltd, in response to COVID-19 prevention requirements from local government.
PU
03/25Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/23EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS : The Company's BOD resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Everlight Electronics : Announcement on behalf of our major subsidiary, Everlight Electronics(China) Co., Ltd, in response to COVID-19 prevention requirements from local government.

04/18/2022 | 01:54am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/18 Time of announcement 13:42:19
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of our major subsidiary,
Everlight Electronics(China) Co., Ltd, in response to
COVID-19 prevention requirements from local government.
Date of events 2022/04/18 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18
2.Company name:Everlight Electronics(China) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Our supplier is influenced by the COVID-19 prevention requirements from
local government, part of our production is affected.
6.Countermeasures:
(1) Due to the COVID-19 prevention requirements of Suzhou government, part
of our production is affected by the supply chain issue.
(2) If needed, the Company will make supplementary announcement, the
influence of supply chain issue is not clear so far.
(3) The Company will continuously pay attention on the Covid-19 epidemic
and actively cooperate with local government to prevent the pandemic of
Covid-19.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
