Everlight Electronics : Announcement on behalf of our major subsidiary, Everlight Electronics(China) Co., Ltd, in response to COVID-19 prevention requirements from local government.
04/18/2022
Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
2022/04/18
13:42:19
Announcement on behalf of our major subsidiary,
Everlight Electronics(China) Co., Ltd, in response to
COVID-19 prevention requirements from local government.
2022/04/18
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18
2.Company name:Everlight Electronics(China) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Our supplier is influenced by the COVID-19 prevention requirements from
local government, part of our production is affected.
6.Countermeasures:
(1) Due to the COVID-19 prevention requirements of Suzhou government, part
of our production is affected by the supply chain issue.
(2) If needed, the Company will make supplementary announcement, the
influence of supply chain issue is not clear so far.
(3) The Company will continuously pay attention on the Covid-19 epidemic
and actively cooperate with local government to prevent the pandemic of
Covid-19.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
