Everlight Electronics : Announcement on behalf of our major subsidiary, Everlight Electronics(China) Co., Ltd, in response to COVID-19 prevention requirements from local government.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18 2.Company name:Everlight Electronics(China) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: Our supplier is influenced by the COVID-19 prevention requirements from local government, part of our production is affected. 6.Countermeasures: (1) Due to the COVID-19 prevention requirements of Suzhou government, part of our production is affected by the supply chain issue. (2) If needed, the Company will make supplementary announcement, the influence of supply chain issue is not clear so far. (3) The Company will continuously pay attention on the Covid-19 epidemic and actively cooperate with local government to prevent the pandemic of Covid-19. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A