Everlight Electronics : Change of internal audit officer of the Company
02/14/2022 | 05:03am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/14
Time of announcement
17:50:29
Subject
Change of internal audit officer of the Company
Date of events
2022/02/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 8
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
Internal audit officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/14
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Cho, Chi-Pei, Associate Director of Audit Center
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"): Resignation
6.Reason for the change: Personal career planning
7.Effective date:2022/02/14
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The new replacement will be announced after the approval of the Audit
Committee and BOD of the Company
