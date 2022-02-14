Log in
    2393   TW0002393006

EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2393)
  Report
Everlight Electronics : Change of internal audit officer of the Company

02/14/2022 | 05:03am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/14 Time of announcement 17:50:29
Subject 
 Change of internal audit officer of the Company
Date of events 2022/02/14 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
Internal audit officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/14
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Cho, Chi-Pei, Associate Director of Audit Center
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"): Resignation
6.Reason for the change: Personal career planning
7.Effective date:2022/02/14
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The new replacement will be announced after the approval of the Audit
Committee and BOD of the Company

Disclaimer

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 10:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
