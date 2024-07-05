On July 3rd and 4th, Everon launched its 100% natural charcoal latex mattress line at Saigon Center. This is the mattress line made entirely from natural latex and charcoal, as part of the brand 's strategy to fill various segments in the sleep market.

100% natural, these mattresses are Everon 's strategic products for 2024.

Soft and durable mattresses from the nature.

In accordance with the business plan, Everon continues to launch the premium100% Natural Charcoal Latex, targeting the preferences of Vietnamese consumers. This product line is expected to fill the brand 's mattress segment, in addition to pressed cotton mattresses and spring mattresses; realizing the strategy of covering Vietnamese customers ' bedrooms with sleep products.

These mattresses are made entirely from natural latex and charcoal. High-density natural latex material allows the mattress to be durable and elastic, providing perfect lumbar support while maintaining a firm shape for many years. The mattress has a two-way ventilation design with air vents on both sides of the mattress. The mattress can be used on both sides, increasing its lifespan and sleeping experience.

Soft, durable mattresses from the nature

The charcoal is antibacterial and limits mold growth, optimally protecting the customer 's health for many years. The next highlight is the mattress cover. The mattress cover is firmly quilted with Duraron Cool heat-reducing fabric imported from South Korea. This antibacterial cover can lower the mattress temperature by up to 5 degrees Celsius compared to the room temperature. The combination of natural latex, antibacterial charcoal, and South Korean heat-reducing fabric brings a premium, nurturing, and reliable sleeping experience for customers.

"My family has only used Everon bedding for years. This time experiencing the latex mattresses, I believe Everon 's high standards will continue to be present in this product", Ms. Lien - a long-time custome, shared at the event.

Every Natural Charcoal Latex mattress is guaranteed by Everon for 15 years, with an electronic warranty stamp.

Everon 'scharcoal latex mattress with double-sided ventilation is warranted for up to 15 years.

The journey to "fill" the sleep market

Following a 20-year cycle, the Vietnamese sleep market is entering a new cycle with the dynamic appearance of many options with all segments. Vietnam 's mattress market is estimated to be worth $1.18 billion by 2024 (according to Mordor Intelligence). Due to the climate characteristics and living habits, latex mattresses have always been the top choice for consumers. The latex mattresses and PU Foam mattresses have consistently made up over 60% of the total mattress sales in the market (according to Mordor Intelligence).

In 2023, Everpia inaugurated the Giang Dien factory spanning 2.9 hectares and has been gradually advancing its expansion plan, filling up various segments in the sleep market. During the past year, the company has launched two new branded bedding collections with a fresh design phylosophy, secured the exclusive rights to the 120-year American King Koil spring mattress brand in the Vietnamese market, as well as continuously promoted the product designs of the K-Bedding brand on e-commerce channels.

Believing in Everon for nearly three decades, many customers excitedly placed orders to own the brand 's first charcoal latex mattress.

K-Bedding, Everon, Artemis pressed cotton mattresses and King Koil spring mattresses have all found their footing in the market with strong revenue growth. Everpia is advancing into the most strategic segments of the market.

The launch of the natural charcoal latexmattress is a milestone for the company, marking the brand 's entry into the most important segment of the sleep market. As a leader in the bedding segment for many years, Everon is especially when it comes to strategic products like these latex mattresses.

"We are the ones who understand very well what a good night 's sleep is. Combining the finest elements from Vietnam and South Korea, we are confident that this is a worthy gift to send to Everon 's loyal customers." said Mr. Cho Yong Hwan, Deputy General Director of Everpia.

The 30+ Year Journey of Everpia

Starting in 1992, Everpia (HOSE: EVE) is one of the first generation of Korean enterprises in Vietnam and is a pioneering FDI company listed on the stock exchange. After three full decades, Everpia has maintained its leading position in the bedding industry in the Vietnamese market.

Affirming sustainability as a guiding principle for its development plan, 2023 marks the 8th consecutive year that Everpia has been awarded the TOP 100 sustainable enterprises and the 3rd year it has been ranked among the Top 5 Small-cap Enterprises with the best corporate governance practices.

In Vietnam, Everpia owns such brands including Everon, Artemis, K-Bedding (Vietnam and the United States), King Koil, Everon Home Decor and Everon Basic. With a solid manufacturing foundation from three factories nationwide, Everpia has consistently left its mark in the export market.

Source: https://tuoitre.vn/everon-ra-mat-nem-cao-su-thien-nhien-20240704172153283.htm