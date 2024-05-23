The 7 bedding models in the "New Horizons" collection inspire users to open their hearts to embrace the world and receive happiness on their life 's journey. This newly launched collection also marks a new chapter in the brand 's product portfolio restructuring strategy.

Everpia Joint Stock Company, the company behind the Everon brand, has just unveiled its new 2024 bedding collection titled New Horizons. Infused with a message of cherishing and spreading core values, the New Horizons collection reflects Everon 's message to the community about the spirit of open-minded living, the courage to discover joy from the world and within each person.

Beyond conveying a positive message, the new collection also underscores Everon 's ongoing efforts to improve product quality and design aesthetics each year to continuously bring a different experience to customers.

The display area in Everon 'sNew Horizons collection in Hanoi.

The patterns of 7 blanket patterns are inspired by the vibrant colors of the skies, encouraging customers to fully embrace the journey of finding happiness in life with Everon. It is the flower-filled meadows of "Flower Dance", the bustling cityscapes of "Crossroads of Hope" or the dazzling horizons of "Sparkling Sunlight"...

Regarding materials, the New Horizons collection bedding models use fabrics of natural origin. Outstanding materials are modal, tencel, bamboo blend - leading eco-friendly textiles that align with sustainable development trends.

Notably, tencel fabric used at Everon is genuine imported from Lenzing AG - a multinational corporation that owns and manages Tencel fabric production technology. Everon 's partnership with Lenzing AG, as showcased on the Lenzing AG 's homepage, homepage as a direct partner, serves as a testament to the exceptional quality of Tencel products that Everon brings to Vietnamese customers.

Shedding light on the production process of the New Horizon collection , Ms. Thai Thi Van Anh, Deputy Director of Everon 's Product Design and Development (R&D) department, shared: "To ensure the creation of bedding models that are market-appropriate, customer-friendly, capable of staying ahead of trends, and ultimately setting Everon apart in the market, all our teams had to put in extensive groundwork months in advance. For the New Horizons collection, the process involved market research, trend analysis, and exclusive design development, with multiple rounds of survey and getting feedbacks from agents and suppliers. We continue to bring the best fabrics, along with advanced production techniques such as digital printing, ripple print, twill...".

The launch of the New Horizons collection in early 2024 marks an innovation in Everon 's product portfolio restructuring strategy. Instead of launching just one mid-year collection like before, the brand is now bringing three distinct collections to the market in 2024. In particular, the New Horizon collection, debuting in the Spring - Summer, and another collection expected in the Fall - Winter, together form a cohesive narrative centered on finding happiness and appreciating life 's core values. The story brings the message of finding happiness and appreciating the core values ​​in life. The third collection will showcase Everon 's top designs and materials, reaffirming the brand 's reputation and ushering in a fresh new era for its customers.

Source: https://nguoidothi.net.vn/ra-mat-bo-suu-tap-chan-troi-moi-everon-khoi-dong-lo-trinh-moi-doi-moi-san-pham-43584.html