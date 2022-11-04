Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Vietnam
  Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  Everpia
  News
  Summary
    EVE   VN000000EVE4

EVERPIA

(EVE)
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
14600.00 VND    0.00%
05:26aEverpia : Performance Analysis 3Q2022
PU
10/28Everpia Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/19Everpia Joint Stock Company Appoints Mr. Cho Yang Hwan as Head of the Branch in Dong Nai
CI
Everpia : Performance Analysis 3Q2022

11/04/2022 | 05:26am EDT
3rd Quarter, 2022

Business performance update

Everpia JSC Planning team

1

Content

  1. Highlights of Q3/2022
  2. Revenue structure
  3. Profit structure
  4. Cost structure
  5. Outlook for Q4/2022

2

1

HIGHLIGHTS OF 3Q22

Impressive growth results

385

20%

330

324

16%

290

16%

265

VND

275

220

213

12%

Bil

9%

Unit:

8%

8%

155

165

8%

YoY

vs20

110

4%

+71%

+25%

4%

55

42

+563%

+137%

27

26

18

6

+12%

+8%

0

0%

3Q18

3Q19

3Q20

3Q21

3Q22

Revenue

Net profit

ROS

With Padding and Bedding as core businesses, Everpia's business is highly seasonable as performance often varies by a quarter in a year. Accordingly, Q2 and Q4 usually have higher revenue than the other two quarters. Despite not in the peak season, the results of Q3 are still very positive. In this report, we focus on analyzing cumulative fluctuations over the previous periods.

Highlights

  • 3Q22: Revenue increased + 71%, net profit +563%, ROS reached 16%.
  • 9M22: Accumulated revenue increased +30% YoY, net profit increased +355% YoY, ROS reached 9%.
  • The bedding collection 2023 and the newly launched PE mattress line are well received
  • Everpia was honored in the Top 3 "Listed companies with the best IR activities" at IR Awards 2022.
  • Giang Dien project is one of 11 projects awarded the EDGE green building certificate at Vietnam Green Building Week 2022.

3

2 SALES BREAKDOWN

Sales breakdown by business unit

66

296

56

58

261

67

52

208

VND

181

180

Unit: bil

463

401

471

347

335

9M18

9M19

9M20

9M21

9M22

Bedding

Padding

Cleaner

Others

Bedding proportion

2%

31%

12%

Curtain

55%

Insert

Linen

Mattress

Bedding

Positive growth in all 4 sales channels B2C (+43%), B2B (+42%), Online

(+23%) and export (+45%)

+40% yoy

Promoting anti-counterfeiting activities and customer services to give

customers the best shopping experience.

Opening new agents with appropriate policy despite inflation.

Padding

The expansion of new and traditional customer

+15%yoy

Just went through the peak season

The competitive advantage of advanced and high skill padding and quilting

techniques.

Cleaner

Stable shipping activities improve export sales from the US and Europe

+12%yoy

with a slight growth thanks to orders from new customers

Starting to supply the domestic market through the sale to commercial

companies

  • The proportion of bedding unit did not change much. Linen is still the biggest with the revenue of 258 billion, followed by Mattresses with 145 billion.

2 SALES BREAKDOWN

Sales breakdown by domestic/export

385

41%

50%

330

38%

36%

39%

40%

VND

275

30%

220

191

181

24%

bil

165

202

20%

Unit:

135

110

95

133

10%

55

109

77

60

63

0

0%

3Q18

3Q19

3Q20

3Q21

3Q22

Export

Domestic

Export/Total Sales

Domestic sales

504 billion 3Q22: +118% yoy ; 9M22: +37% yoy

The domestic market outperformed in both the third quarter of 2022 and the first 09 months of 2022, exceeded pre-epidemiclevels.

  1. The economy has entered a state of normal operation
  2. Launching new product lines, especially mattresses, which is suitable for a wide range of customers.
  3. More agents with reasonable policies to reach more customers.

900

40%

50%

750

39%

35%

40%

32%

30%

bil VND

600

500

30%

440

504

450

416

369

20%

Unit:

300

150

327

280

180

200

233

10%

0

0%

9M18

9M19

9M20

9M21

9M22

Export

Domestic

Export/Total Sales

Export sales

233 billion

3Q22 +5% yoy ; 9M22 16% yoy

  • 3Q22 only increased slightly due to (i) the negative impact of inflation causing a decline in orders; (ii) disadvantages from the increase of USD/VND exchange rate.
  • 9M22 still increased by 16% yoy thanks to (i) fully restored international trade; (ii) the expand of new customers, (iii) good reputation in international markets.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Everpia JSC published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 09:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
