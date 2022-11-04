Everpia : Performance Analysis 3Q2022
3
rd Quarter, 2022
Business performance update
Everpia JSC
ㅣ Planning team
Highlights of Q3/2022
Revenue structure
Profit structure
Cost structure
Outlook for Q4/2022
Impressive growth results
385
20%
330
324
16%
290
16%
265
VND
275
220
213
12%
Bil
9%
Unit:
8%
8%
155
165
8%
YoY
vs20
110
4%
+71%
+25%
4%
55
42
+563%
+137%
27
26
18
6
+12%
+8%
0
0%
3Q18
3Q19
3Q20
3Q21
3Q22
Revenue
Net profit
ROS
With Padding and Bedding as core businesses, Everpia's business is highly seasonable as performance often varies by a quarter in a year. Accordingly, Q2 and Q4 usually have higher revenue than the other two quarters. Despite not in the peak season, the results of Q3 are still very positive. In this report, we focus on analyzing cumulative fluctuations over the previous periods.
Highlights
3Q22: Revenue increased + 71%, net profit +563%, ROS reached 16%.
9M22: Accumulated revenue increased +30% YoY, net profit increased +355% YoY, ROS reached 9%.
The bedding collection 2023 and the newly launched PE mattress line are well received
Everpia was honored in the Top 3 "Listed companies with the best IR activities" at IR Awards 2022.
Giang Dien project is one of 11 projects awarded the EDGE green building certificate at Vietnam Green Building Week 2022.
SALES BREAKDOWN
Sales breakdown by business unit
66
296
56
58
261
67
52
208
VND
181
180
Unit: bil
463
401
471
347
335
9M18
9M19
9M20
9M21
9M22
Bedding
Padding
Cleaner
Others
Bedding proportion
2%
31%
12%
Curtain
55%
Insert
Linen
Mattress
Bedding
• Positive growth in all 4 sales channels B2C (+43%), B2B (+42%), Online
(+23%)
and export (+45%)
+40%
yoy
• Promoting anti-counterfeiting activities and customer services to give
customers the best shopping experience.
• Opening new agents with appropriate policy despite inflation.
Padding
• The expansion of new and traditional customer
+15%
yoy
• Just went through the peak season
• The competitive advantage of advanced and high skill padding and quilting
techniques.
Cleaner
• Stable shipping activities improve export sales from the US and Europe
+12%
yoy
with a slight growth thanks to orders from new customers
• Starting to supply the domestic market through the sale to commercial
companies
The proportion of bedding unit did not change much. Linen is still the biggest with the revenue of 258 billion, followed by Mattresses with 145 billion.
SALES BREAKDOWN
Sales breakdown by domestic/export
385
41%
50%
330
38%
36%
39%
40%
VND
275
30%
220
191
181
24%
bil
165
202
20%
Unit:
135
110
95
133
10%
55
109
77
60
63
0
0%
3Q18
3Q19
3Q20
3Q21
3Q22
Export
Domestic
Export/Total Sales
Domestic sales
504 billion 3Q22: +118% yoy ; 9M22: +37% yoy
The domestic market
outperformed in both the third quarter of 2022 and the first 09 months of 2022, exceeded pre-epidemic levels.
The economy has entered a state of normal operation
Launching new product lines, especially mattresses, which is suitable for a wide range of customers.
More agents with reasonable policies to reach more customers.
900
40%
50%
750
39%
35%
40%
32%
30%
bil VND
600
500
30%
440
504
450
416
369
20%
Unit:
300
150
327
280
180
200
233
10%
0
0%
9M18
9M19
9M20
9M21
9M22
Export
Domestic
Export/Total Sales
Export sales
233 billion
3Q22 +5% yoy ; 9M22 16% yoy
3Q22 only increased slightly due to (i) the negative impact of inflation causing a decline in orders; (ii) disadvantages from the increase of USD/VND exchange rate.
9M22 still increased by 16% yoy thanks to (i) fully restored international trade; (ii) the expand of new customers, (iii) good reputation in international markets.
