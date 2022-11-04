Everpia : Performance Analysis 3Q2022

1 HIGHLIGHTS OF 3Q22

Impressive growth results

385 20% 330 324 16% 290 16% 265 VND 275 220 213 12% Bil 9% Unit: 8% 8% 155 165 8% YoY vs20 110 4% +71% +25% 4% 55 42 +563% +137% 27 26 18 6 +12% +8% 0 0% 3Q18 3Q19 3Q20 3Q21 3Q22 Revenue Net profit ROS

With Padding and Bedding as core businesses, Everpia's business is highly seasonable as performance often varies by a quarter in a year. Accordingly, Q2 and Q4 usually have higher revenue than the other two quarters. Despite not in the peak season, the results of Q3 are still very positive. In this report, we focus on analyzing cumulative fluctuations over the previous periods.