EVERQUOTE, INC.

(EVER)
Brandon Washington Joins EverQuote as Senior Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

01/25/2021 | 04:05pm EST
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that Brandon Washington has joined EverQuote as Senior Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.  

"Brandon has a wealth of experience as a leader in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion space, and we are extremely excited to welcome him as a member of our executive team," said board member and EVP, Strategic Projects, Darryl Auguste. "His multi-faceted DEI approach will be instrumental in EverQuote's continued journey to become the best-in-class destination for employees and customers alike."

“I am honored and humbled to be joining such a talented team that is transforming the insurance shopping experience,” said Washington. “I look forward to furthering EverQuote’s deep commitment to having a diverse, forward-thinking workforce and growing customer base.”

Mr. Washington joins EverQuote from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), where he served as the Associate Vice Chancellor for Equal Opportunity. In this role he led the team charged with ensuring the campus’ equitable and inclusive working, learning and living environment. Prior to his time at UNC, he served as the Chief Diversity Officer and Title IX Coordinator at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida. Brandon also spent five years with the US Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights investigating issues related to systemic racism, inequitable funding of women’s programs and disability discrimination. Brandon holds a BS in Finance and Human Resource Management from the University of South Carolina, a MBA from Charleston Southern University, and a Juris Doctorate from Florida A&M College of Law. He is also a licensed attorney.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for EverQuote, Inc. ("EverQuote" or the "Company"), including statements about future results of operations or the future financial position of the Company, including financial targets, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and other statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "continues," “will” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: (1) the Company's ability to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers using the Company's marketplace; (2) the Company’s ability to grow its marketplace and launch innovative products to connect more insurance shoppers with the right policies for them; (3) the effectiveness of the Company's growth strategies and its ability to effectively manage growth; and (4) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit everquote.com and follow on Twitter @everquotelife, Instagram @everquotepics, and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/everquote/.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
212-331-8424
Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
