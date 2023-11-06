Investor Presentation
November 2023
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause our actual
results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can
identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "might," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "seek," "would" or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition liquidity and results of operations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, in our subsequent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly in Item 1A. Risk Factors. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ include: (1) our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue, cost of revenue, variable marketing margin, operating expenses, cash flows and ability to achieve, and maintain, future profitability; (2) our ability to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers using our marketplace; (3) our dependence on our relationships with insurance providers with no long-term contracts; (4) our reliance on a small number of insurance providers for a significant portion of our revenue; (5) our dependence on revenue from automotive insurance providers for a significant portion of our revenue and those automotive insurance providers' exposure to risks related to the automotive insurance industry; (6) our ability to attract consumers searching for insurance, including through search engines, display advertising, email and social media; (7) our ability to develop new and enhanced products and services to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers, and our ability to successfully monetize them; (8) our anticipated growth and growth strategies and our ability to effectively manage that growth; (9) our ability to maintain and build our brand; (10) our ability to properly collect, process, store, share, disclose and use consumer information and other data; (11) our reliance on our third-party service providers; (12) the impact of competition in our industry and innovation by our competitors; (13) our ability to hire and retain necessary qualified employees to expand our operations; (14) the impact of our recent
restructuring and anticipated costs savings and operational efficiencies; (15) our increased reliance on acquiring quote requests from third-party sources; (16) our ability to stay abreast of and comply with
new or modified laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to our business; (17) failure to maintain an effective system of internal controls necessary to accurately report our financial results and prevent fraud; and (18) the future trading prices of our Class A common stock.
The Company's presentation also contains estimates, projections, & other information concerning the Company's industry, the Company's business & the markets for certain of the Company's products & services, including data regarding the estimated size of those markets. The information concerning our industry contained in this presentation is based on our general knowledge of and expectations concerning the industry. The Company's market position, market share and industry market size are based on estimates using our internal data and estimates, data from various industry analyses, our internal research and adjustments and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research, or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties & actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events & circumstances reflected in this information. Unless otherwise expressly stated, the Company obtained this
industry, business, market & other data from reports, research surveys, studies & similar data prepared by market research firms & other third parties, from industry, general publications, & from
government data & similar sources. We have not independently verified data from these sources and cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness.
The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP measure, which is not a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the Appendix to these slides.
2
Our vision
Become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data, technology and knowledgeable advisors to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.
3
Key Investment Highlights
Insurance Marketplace Leader
Massive Market Opportunity
Proprietary Tech and Data
Extensive Distribution
Attractive Business Model
Leading Property and Casualty1 ("P&C") online insurance marketplace providing compelling benefits for consumers and insurance providers
$171b in annual insurance distribution spend in the early phases of shifting online provides multi-year tailwind2
Proprietary platforms built on highly integrated machine learning assets support rapid growth and drive network effects
Extensive distribution channels with Carriers and Local Agent Network3
Asset-Light model well positioned for recovery of the auto insurance market
1.
Includes auto, home, renters and other related insurance products
4
2.
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, Insider Intelligence and Company estimates. Includes commissions and advertising spend of broader insurance including P&C, Life, and Health markets as of 2021
3.
Also referred to as 3rd party agent network
Company Overview
Company Snapshot
- One of the insurance industry's largest online customer acquisition and distribution platforms
- Highly scalable, data proprietary platform leveraging 2.5b+ consumer data points amassed over a decade1
- "Hybrid Marketplace" with extensive distribution: ~75 carriers and ~7,000 3rd party local agents
- Diversified distribution model serving consumers and providers across multiple P&C insurance markets
- Founded in 2011 with headquarters in Cambridge, MA; IPO in summer 2018
Compelling Value Proposition
Providers: efficiently acquire consumers
- Large volume of high intent consumers
- Higher ROI from target-based consumer attributes
- Opportunity to acquire consumer referrals
Consumers: saving time and money
- Single destination for P&C insurance needs
- Personalized shopping experience
- Provide multiple quotes, fitting the consumer's needs
1. Source: estimated using Company data through 2022
5
Large & Expanding TAM
U.S. Insurance Market:
Distribution Spend1
$171b
Total Market
$10.5b
Total Digital
Advertising
Spend
Highlights2
<1%
Estimated share of Total Distribution Spend Market
~4%
Estimated share of Digital Advertising Spend Market
~13%
Estimated Digital Advertising
Spend Growth3
Growth Drivers
Continued shift of
consumer time spent online
Continued shift of
acquisition spend online
Continued shift to digitization of insurance products and workflows
1.
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, Insider Intelligence and Company estimates. Includes commissions and advertising spend of individual insurance market including P&C, Life, and Health markets as of 2021
6
2.
Market share based on EverQuote's FY 2022 revenue, which was $404 million
3.
Estimated compound annual growth rate for 2021 to 2024. Source: Insider Intelligence
The Customer Journey
Customer Acquisition
Traffic Consumer
ChannelsArrival
SEM
Performance Media
Calls
Clicks
Partnerships
Other1
Consumer Routing
Provider
Matching
Alignment Bidding
Performance
Distribution
Provider RepresentativeEngagementCarriers3
Enterprise Distribution
Carriers
Agent Distribution
Local Agent Network2
1.
Other includes organic search, direct-to-site, partner exchange & other traffic sources
7
2.
In addition to the 3rd party agent network, EverQuote has a small 1st party agent presence
3.
Based on Company data & representative of the insurance provider partners on the platform as of September 30, 2023
Proprietary Platforms Strengthen Competitive Moat
Highly integrated machine learning and data assets to support growth of all verticals
Marketing
Omni-channel
Automated Bidding
Minimize Cost per
Acquisition
Consumer
Personalized User
Experiences
Maximize
Conversion Rates
Distribution
Consumer Alignment
Algorithms
Maximize Bind
Performance
B2B
Enterprise & Agency
Campaign Management
Maximize Value per
Acquisition
Over 2.5b Consumer Submitted Data Points Since Inception1
1. Source: estimated using Company data through 2022
8
The State of the Auto Insurance Market
Late Summer 2021
Auto Insurance Downturn Begins
Cost of claims rises rapidly due to higher used car values, increased cost to repair and overall accident severity
Carriers are unable to adjust and implement rates quickly due to regulatory process and policy renewal cycles
Carriers face elevated claims and combined ratios; pull back significantly on consumer acquisition spend
Current Outlook
Auto carriers continue raising rates to restore adequate profitability; progress varies considerably by carrier and state
Cost of claims show some signs of stabilization, however, loss pressures persist
Exact timing of the auto recovery remains uncertain; anticipated improvements in 2024
9
Exit of Health Insurance Vertical in 2023 Restructuring
Strategic Exit of Health1
Sale of Health Vertical Assets3
Strengthened Balance Sheet3
Significant capital and scale would have been required to effectively compete in a highly regulated and increasingly unpredictable health insurance market2
Completed sale of health insurance vertical assets, including commissions receivable, on August 1, 2023
Sale of health insurance vertical assets resulted in cash proceeds of $13.2m
- Increased strategic focus on our most differentiated assets to extend competitive moat
- Streamlined operations to improve financial performance
1.
Exiting of the health insurance vertical was approved by the Board of Directors on June 30, 2023, and announced publicly on July 6, 2023
10
2.
The health insurance vertical accounted for less than 10% of Revenue in FY22
3.
Sale of select assets of the health insurance vertical completed on August 1, 2023, and announced publicly on August 7, 2023.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
EverQuote Inc. published this content on 06 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2023 21:35:21 UTC.