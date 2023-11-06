Investor Presentation

November 2023

Our vision

Become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data, technology and knowledgeable advisors to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.

Key Investment Highlights

Insurance Marketplace Leader

Massive Market Opportunity

Proprietary Tech and Data

Extensive Distribution

Attractive Business Model

Leading Property and Casualty1 ("P&C") online insurance marketplace providing compelling benefits for consumers and insurance providers

$171b in annual insurance distribution spend in the early phases of shifting online provides multi-year tailwind2

Proprietary platforms built on highly integrated machine learning assets support rapid growth and drive network effects

Extensive distribution channels with Carriers and Local Agent Network3

Asset-Light model well positioned for recovery of the auto insurance market

1.

Includes auto, home, renters and other related insurance products

2.

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, Insider Intelligence and Company estimates. Includes commissions and advertising spend of broader insurance including P&C, Life, and Health markets as of 2021

3.

Also referred to as 3rd party agent network

Company Overview

Company Snapshot

  • One of the insurance industry's largest online customer acquisition and distribution platforms
  • Highly scalable, data proprietary platform leveraging 2.5b+ consumer data points amassed over a decade1
  • "Hybrid Marketplace" with extensive distribution: ~75 carriers and ~7,000 3rd party local agents
  • Diversified distribution model serving consumers and providers across multiple P&C insurance markets
  • Founded in 2011 with headquarters in Cambridge, MA; IPO in summer 2018

Compelling Value Proposition

Providers: efficiently acquire consumers

  • Large volume of high intent consumers
  • Higher ROI from target-based consumer attributes
  • Opportunity to acquire consumer referrals

Consumers: saving time and money

  • Single destination for P&C insurance needs
  • Personalized shopping experience
  • Provide multiple quotes, fitting the consumer's needs

1. Source: estimated using Company data through 2022

Large & Expanding TAM

U.S. Insurance Market:

Distribution Spend1

$171b

Total Market

$10.5b

Total Digital

Advertising

Spend

Highlights2

<1%

Estimated share of Total Distribution Spend Market

~4%

Estimated share of Digital Advertising Spend Market

~13%

Estimated Digital Advertising

Spend Growth3

Growth Drivers

Continued shift of

consumer time spent online

Continued shift of

acquisition spend online

Continued shift to digitization of insurance products and workflows

1.

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, Insider Intelligence and Company estimates. Includes commissions and advertising spend of individual insurance market including P&C, Life, and Health markets as of 2021

2.

Market share based on EverQuote's FY 2022 revenue, which was $404 million

3.

Estimated compound annual growth rate for 2021 to 2024. Source: Insider Intelligence

The Customer Journey

Customer Acquisition

Traffic Consumer

ChannelsArrival

SEM

Performance Media

Calls

Clicks

Partnerships

Other1

Consumer Routing

Provider

Matching

Alignment Bidding

Performance

Distribution

Provider Representative

EngagementCarriers3

Enterprise Distribution

Carriers

Agent Distribution

Local Agent Network2

1.

Other includes organic search, direct-to-site, partner exchange & other traffic sources

2.

In addition to the 3rd party agent network, EverQuote has a small 1st party agent presence

3.

Based on Company data & representative of the insurance provider partners on the platform as of September 30, 2023

Proprietary Platforms Strengthen Competitive Moat

Highly integrated machine learning and data assets to support growth of all verticals

Marketing

Omni-channel

Automated Bidding

Minimize Cost per

Acquisition

Consumer

Personalized User

Experiences

Maximize

Conversion Rates

Distribution

Consumer Alignment

Algorithms

Maximize Bind

Performance

B2B

Enterprise & Agency

Campaign Management

Maximize Value per

Acquisition

Over 2.5b Consumer Submitted Data Points Since Inception1

1. Source: estimated using Company data through 2022

The State of the Auto Insurance Market

Late Summer 2021

Auto Insurance Downturn Begins

Cost of claims rises rapidly due to higher used car values, increased cost to repair and overall accident severity

Carriers are unable to adjust and implement rates quickly due to regulatory process and policy renewal cycles

Carriers face elevated claims and combined ratios; pull back significantly on consumer acquisition spend

Current Outlook

Auto carriers continue raising rates to restore adequate profitability; progress varies considerably by carrier and state

Cost of claims show some signs of stabilization, however, loss pressures persist

Exact timing of the auto recovery remains uncertain; anticipated improvements in 2024

Exit of Health Insurance Vertical in 2023 Restructuring

Strategic Exit of Health1

Sale of Health Vertical Assets3

Strengthened Balance Sheet3

Significant capital and scale would have been required to effectively compete in a highly regulated and increasingly unpredictable health insurance market2

Completed sale of health insurance vertical assets, including commissions receivable, on August 1, 2023

Sale of health insurance vertical assets resulted in cash proceeds of $13.2m

  • Increased strategic focus on our most differentiated assets to extend competitive moat
    • Streamlined operations to improve financial performance

1.

Exiting of the health insurance vertical was approved by the Board of Directors on June 30, 2023, and announced publicly on July 6, 2023

2.

The health insurance vertical accounted for less than 10% of Revenue in FY22

3.

Sale of select assets of the health insurance vertical completed on August 1, 2023, and announced publicly on August 7, 2023.

