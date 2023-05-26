Advanced search
EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-26 pm EDT
68.69 USD   -3.06%
04:16pDaniel Nova Named to Eversource Board of Trustees
BU
03:44pSector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed Late Friday
MT
01:47pSector Update: Energy Stocks Lower Friday Afternoon
MT
Daniel Nova Named to Eversource Board of Trustees

05/26/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today announced the election of Daniel J. Nova to its Board of Trustees effective June 1, 2023. Nova was also appointed as a member of the Compensation and Finance Committees effective June 1, 2023. Nova is currently general partner at Highland Capital Partners, a global venture capital firm with offices in Boston, Silicon Valley and San Francisco.

“Dan brings exceptional history and experience in finance, IT and investment management,” said Eversource Chairman, President and CEO Joe Nolan. “Among other various strengths, his focus on evolving technology solutions will be a valuable asset in the boardroom as we continue to enhance how we serve our customers in an increasingly technological world.”

Nova’s career spans nearly 40 years in the internet investment practice, including the last 27 years serving as a General Partner at Highland Capital Partners. He first began his career as a Partner at CMG@Ventures, where he co-led the partnership’s investment activities in early-stage internet companies.

“I am very honored to join the board of Eversource Energy and to be part of an organization that takes so much pride in being a recognized leader in clean energy and corporate citizenship with a deeply rooted commitment to the New England region and its customers,” said Nova. “I look forward to working with the board and management as the company invests in innovative solutions for the region, from further enabling distribution energy resources to bringing advanced metering infrastructure and better energy management capabilities to its customers.”

Nova earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Marketing from Boston College and his Master Business Administration from Harvard Business School. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the American Repertory Theater, on the Board of Advisors of Global Newborn Solutions and on the President’s Council at Whittier Street Health Center.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,500 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 004 M - -
Net income 2023 1 527 M - -
Net Debt 2023 24 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 3,81%
Capitalization 24 719 M 24 719 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,77x
EV / Sales 2024 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 9 626
Free-Float 96,4%
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 70,86 $
Average target price 86,80 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph R. Nolan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John M. Moreira Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY-15.48%24 719
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.21%148 499
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.16%76 889
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.78%76 132
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.46%68 503
ENEL S.P.A.16.90%64 069
