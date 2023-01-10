Advanced search
    ES   US30040W1080

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14:05 2023-01-10 pm EST
85.61 USD   -0.12%
01:35pEversource Again Nationally Recognized among America's “Most JUST” Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC
BU
2022Eversource Energy : Readies for First Significant Winter Storm of the Season
PU
2022Twitter must notify laid-off workers of pending lawsuit, judge rules
RE
Eversource Again Nationally Recognized among America's “Most JUST” Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC

01/10/2023 | 01:35pm EST
Honor marks energy company’s fourth consecutive appearance on annual list celebrating positive corporate behavior

With the release today of this year’s Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC, Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is being nationally celebrated as a leader for corporate responsibility. The recognition marks Eversource’s fourth consecutive appearance in the top-100 of the annual list, recognizing the company’s consistent and unrelenting commitment to its customers, communities, employees, and the environment in providing safe, reliable energy service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005916/en/

#1 utility for communities in JUST Capital and CNBC's ranking of the Most JUST Companies for 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

#1 utility for communities in JUST Capital and CNBC's ranking of the Most JUST Companies for 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

“From social justice and environmental stewardship to volunteerism, community partnerships and sustainability, corporate responsibility is at the foundation of our everyday work to provide safe, reliable energy to our customers and serve our communities,” said Eversource Chairman, President and CEO Joe Nolan. “Receiving this distinguished national recognition for the fourth consecutive year is another gratifying confirmation of the responsible environmental, social, and governance principles at the core of our mission to serve customers – and a testament to the commitment of our employees across three states who work to support the environment, racial and social justice, and morally responsible business practices in all that they do.”

The JUST 100 celebrates publicly traded American corporations for their positive impact and leadership on top priorities identified by the American people such as fair pay, ethical leadership, good benefits and work-life balance, equal opportunity, customer treatment and privacy, community support, environmental impact, and delivering shareholder return. The JUST Capital Rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies on a range of factors determined through a comprehensive survey process on public attitudes toward corporate behavior. For more information and a full list of the rankings, visit cnbc.com/just100 and justcapital.com/rankings.

For more information on Eversource’s nationally recognized commitment to corporate responsibility – including diversity, equity and inclusion and sustainability – please visit Eversource.com.

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit dedicated to measuring and improving corporate stakeholder performance – from fair wages to workforce diversity to climate commitments – at America’s largest public companies. Our mission is to tackle the most pressing social challenges of our time by galvanizing the collective power of corporate America. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help deliver on the promise of stakeholder capitalism and an economy that works for all Americans. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America’s Most JUST Companies, the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC. To learn more, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,500 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 055 M - -
Net income 2022 1 422 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 867 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 29 853 M 29 853 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
EV / Sales 2023 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 9 227
Free-Float 96,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph R. Nolan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John M. Moreira Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY2.34%29 853
NEXTERA ENERGY0.56%167 061
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.13%81 003
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.31%77 769
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.82%73 027
ENEL S.P.A.11.31%61 133