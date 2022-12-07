Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eversource Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ES   US30040W1080

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-07 pm EST
83.76 USD   -0.71%
04:23pEversource Again Ranks as the #1 Utility for Corporate Responsibility by Newsweek
BU
12/06Eversource Energy Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.6375 a Share, Payable Dec. 30 to Shareholders of Record on Dec. 16
MT
12/06Eversource Energy Declares Common Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eversource Again Ranks as the #1 Utility for Corporate Responsibility by Newsweek

12/07/2022 | 04:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For the third time in the last four years, Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) has been recognized by Newsweek magazine as the top utility in its annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, in recognition of its national leadership in promoting corporate social responsibility, sustainability and corporate citizenship.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005903/en/

Eversource named top utility in Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies 2023 list (Graphic: Business Wire)

Eversource named top utility in Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies 2023 list (Graphic: Business Wire)

Eversource ranked first in the nation among 53 companies in the Energy & Utilities category, and 50th overall on the top-500 list among the approximately 2,000 large public companies assessed. The 2023 ranking represents Eversource’s highest finish in the four years in a row that it has been included in the independent public survey.

“Responsible environmental, social, and governance principles are at the core of our mission at Eversource because exemplary corporate citizenship is integral to serving our customers,” said Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan. “This is a gratifying confirmation of our decision to operate in an ethically and socially responsible manner in all we do. Importantly, it is also a recognition of the unyielding, everyday work of our employees across three states and a testament to their commitment to supporting the environment, racial and social justice, and morally responsible business practices.”

The Newsweek list determines the most responsible companies based on their corporate social sustainability performance and reputation. Eversource and the other recognized companies on the Newsweek ranking of America’s Most Responsible Companies are featured in the December 7 issue of the news magazine.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), again celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,500 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EVERSOURCE ENERGY
04:23pEversource Again Ranks as the #1 Utility for Corporate Responsibility by Newsweek
BU
12/06Eversource Energy Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.6375 a Share, Payable Dec. 30 to Sha..
MT
12/06Eversource Energy Declares Common Dividend
BU
12/06Eversource Energy Declares Common Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 30, 2022
CI
12/05Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years prison in California fraud case
RE
12/02Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Eversource Energy to $98 From $89, Maintains Overwe..
MT
12/01Eversource Energy : NSTAR Electric Rate Order
PU
12/01Eversource Energy : NSTAR Electric AMI Order
PU
12/01UBS Adjusts Eversource Energy Price Target to $83 From $77, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/28Lawsuit against Google over app store competition gets class-action designation
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 156 M - -
Net income 2022 1 419 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 29 383 M 29 383 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
EV / Sales 2023 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 9 227
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 84,36 $
Average target price 86,89 $
Spread / Average Target 3,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph R. Nolan President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
John M. Moreira Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James J. Judge Executive Chairman
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY-8.06%29 383
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.76%169 267
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.50%77 399
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.15%74 484
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.76%71 911
ENEL S.P.A.-26.11%55 638