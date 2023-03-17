Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eversource Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ES   US30040W1080

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:24:09 2023-03-17 pm EDT
75.79 USD   -1.32%
11:53aEversource Energy : Announces Leadership Changes
PU
03/16Lenovo must pay $138.7 million for InterDigital patents - London court
RE
03/15Eversource Energy COO Werner Schweiger to Resign
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eversource Energy : Announces Leadership Changes

03/17/2023 | 11:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

56 Prospect St., Hartford, Connecticut 06103-2818

800 Boylston St., Boston, Massachusetts 02199

News Release

Eversource Energy Announces Leadership Changes

Werner Schweiger Retiring as Chief Operating Officer

James Hunt Named Interim Chief Operating Officer

HARTFORD, Conn. and BOSTON, Mass. (March 14, 2023) - Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today announced that Werner Schweiger is retiring as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and that James Hunt, the company's Executive Vice President of Corporate Relations & Sustainability and Corporate Secretary, has been named as interim COO. Schweiger has served as Eversource's COO for the past nine years and held multiple other leadership roles for Eversource and predecessor companies including leading electric operations for 21 years. Schweiger will remain with the company as a strategic advisor and will retire from the company on July 1, 2023.

"Werner has been a valued member of Eversource's Senior Team and has contributed greatly to our success in reliably serving our customers and communities," said Joe Nolan, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I join everyone in the organization in wishing him a long, happy, and healthy retirement."

"My time in this industry and with this company has meant so much to me," Schweiger said. "I've had a front-row seat to the evolution of the utility world, and working for a company like Eversource, which has been at the forefront of those advancements, has been rewarding. I thank all of my colleagues over the past two decades."

Hunt has worked at Eversource and its predecessor companies for 10 years. He was promoted to his current role in 2021. As interim COO, he will oversee Eversource Energy's electric transmission and distribution, natural gas distribution, water distribution, engineering, emergency preparedness, operations services, safety and offshore wind execution functions.

Hunt holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a J.D. from Suffolk University.

"I've known and worked with Jim Hunt for many years, and he has been a key leader in the organization," Nolan said. "Jim has extensive knowledge of our company and our industry as well as key issues affecting our region, our communities, and our customers. His strong leadership skills coupled with a talented team of operations leaders make him the ideal person to assume the interim COO role going forward."

"I am honored to assume leadership of Eversource's Operations organization, which is second to none in the industry," Hunt added. "This is due in large part to Werner's outstanding leadership over many years, and I thank him for his dedicated service. I look forward to leading our highly capable team and maintaining Eversource's strong operational performance for our customers and communities, as well as the clean energy transformation happening in our region."

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2023 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New

56 Prospect St., Hartford, Connecticut 06103-2818

800 Boylston St., Boston, Massachusetts 02199

Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,600 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT: Caroline Pretyman 617-424-2460caroline.pretyman@eversource.com

###

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 15:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EVERSOURCE ENERGY
11:53aEversource Energy : Announces Leadership Changes
PU
03/16Lenovo must pay $138.7 million for InterDigital patents - London court
RE
03/15Eversource Energy COO Werner Schweiger to Resign
MT
03/14Eversource Energy : Announces Leadership Changes - Form 8-K
PU
03/14Eversource Energy : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
03/14Eversource Energy Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/13Ørsted and Eversource Propose New Offshore Wind Farm in Rhode Island, Building on Their..
BU
03/06Insider Sell: Eversource Energy
MT
03/06Eversource Energy : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
03/06Eversource Energy : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Of..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 449 M - -
Net income 2023 1 538 M - -
Net Debt 2023 23 481 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 3,52%
Capitalization 26 778 M 26 778 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,39x
EV / Sales 2024 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 9 626
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 76,80 $
Average target price 88,06 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph R. Nolan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John M. Moreira Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY-8.40%26 778
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.82%151 507
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.10%74 855
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.62%74 852
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.61%74 176
ENEL S.P.A.5.29%57 119