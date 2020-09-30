Eversource Energy : Crews Responding to Damage and Power Outages after Powerful Rain and Wind Storm Hits Connecticut

Energy company reminds customers to stay clear of downed power lines and report outages

BERLIN, Conn. (Sep. 30, 2020) - Hundreds of Eversource line and tree crews are working urgently to restore power following the intense wind and rain storm overnight that left thousands of Connecticut customers without power. Operating under its COVID-19 pandemic plan and adhering to strict safety protocols, Eversource crews are working to address emergency situations, clear blocked roads, assess damage and restore power to customers impacted by the strong storm. As of 10:45 a.m., crews have restored power to more than 37,000 customers since the storm began. Approximately 12,000 Eversource customers in Connecticut remain without power as a result of the storm.

'The combination of heavy rain saturating the ground and high winds that hit the state caused trees already weakened by the prolonged drought to come down, taking power lines with them and leaving thousands of customers without power especially in the eastern and western parts of the state. Our crews are working feverishly in communities affected by this storm to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,' said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. 'We realize after the recent storms in Connecticut, the last thing anyone wants is to be without power, especially with many customers still working and learning from home during this unprecedented time, and we will work non-stop until every customer is back on line.'

Eversource encourages customers to report any outage online at www.eversource.com, or by calling 800-286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company's two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

The company also reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires, report them immediately to 9-1-1 and to be cautious while continuing with their own storm clean up - be careful moving or cutting tree limbs and look for any wires that may be entangled in debris. Additionally, customers who are without power and plan to use a generator should be sure the generator is located well away from their home or business and that the transfer switch is working properly.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek 's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2020 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies and the #1 utility by Forbes and JUST Capital. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity to 1.25 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 237,000 customers in 74 communities, and supplies water to approximately 198,000 customers in 52 communities across Connecticut. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 8,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Tricia Modifica

(860) 665-5670

tricia.modifica@eversource.com

Mitch Gross

(860) 665-5221

mitch.gross@eversource.com

###