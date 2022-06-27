Eversource Energy : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 27, 2022

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

Massachusetts 001-05324 04-2147929

300 Cadwell Drive , Springfield , Massachusetts , 01104

(800) 286-5000

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On June 27, 2022, Eversource Energy issued (i) $900,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.20% Senior Notes, Series X, Due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") and (ii) $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.60% Senior Notes, Series Y, Due 2027 (the "2027 Notes" and together with the 2024 Notes, the "Notes"), pursuant to an Underwriting Agreement, dated June 22, 2022, among Eversource Energy and Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as representatives of the underwriters named therein (the "Underwriting Agreement").

The Notes are Eversource Energy's unsecured obligations and were issued under the Seventeenth Supplemental Indenture, dated June 1, 2022, between Eversource Energy and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. (the "Seventeenth Supplemental Indenture"), supplementing the Indenture between Eversource Energy and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. (as successor trustee), dated as of April 1, 2002 (the "Indenture").

Interest on the 2024 Notes is payable semi-annually in arrears on June 27 and December 27 of each year, beginning on December 27, 2022 and ending on the maturity date of the 2024 Notes. Interest on the 2027 Notes is payable semi-annually in arrears on January 1 and July 1 of each year, beginning on January 1, 2023 and ending on the maturity date of the 2027 Notes.

The foregoing summaries of the Underwriting Agreement, the Indenture and the Seventeenth Supplemental Indenture do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by references to such documents. The Underwriting Agreement and the Seventeenth Supplemental Indenture are filed hereto as Exhibits 1.1 and 4.1, respectively. The Indenture is filed as Exhibit A-3 to Eversource Energy's 35-CERT, filed April 16, 2002 (File No. 070-09535).

A copy of the opinion of Ropes & Gray LLP relating to the validity of the Notes is filed as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit

Number Description 1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated June 22, 2022, among Eversource Energy and the Underwriters named therein. 4.1 Seventeenth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of June 1, 2022, between Eversource Energy and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee. 4.2 Form of the 2024 Notes (included as Exhibit A to the Seventeenth Supplemental Indenture filed herewith as Exhibit 4.1). 4.3 Form of the 2027 Notes (included as Exhibit B to the Seventeenth Supplemental Indenture filed herewith as Exhibit 4.1). 5.1 Legal opinion of Ropes & Gray LLP relating to the validity of the Notes. 23.1 Consent of Ropes & Gray LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1) 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

