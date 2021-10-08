Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eversource Energy : Hadley Native Readies for the Eversource Hartford Marathon

10/08/2021 | 11:32am EDT
"It's so much more than a race, it's the journey getting there."

On Saturday morning, months of rigorous training will culminate when Andy Sieracki and many other athletes lace up and set out to conquer the Eversource Hartford Marathon. This will be Sieracki's first-ever 26.2-mile race, and the Eversource gas service trainer is as prepared as he can be to run through the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch and cross the finish line.

"I've been loving every minute of it. I never thought I'd run half a marathon, let alone a full marathon," said Sieracki. "It's so much more than a race, it's the journey getting there."

A lifelong runner, Sieracki's journey to this moment has been years in the making. The Hadley, Massachusetts, native came back from a broken foot a few years ago that forced him to stop training just weeks before a race - and most recently he, like many others, dealt with issues and delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sieracki credits his girlfriend, Lisa Sternstrom, with first introducing him to long-distance running. The couple met five years ago through Worcester's Central Mass Striders Running Club and have been running side by side ever since.

"My girlfriend was a marathoner and she asked, 'Have you ever thought about running a half?'" explained Sieracki. "About four years ago we ran a half marathon together and I became hooked."

The couple has trained for the marathon together during the past 18 weeks, but this weekend Sieracki will have to run his first marathon without his partner beside him; Lisa qualified for the Boston Marathon and will be running that historic race just two days later. While the pair might not be running together, Lisa plans to be along the route through Hartford cheering Andy on until he crosses the finish line.

"She will be there for support in Hartford and I will be in Boston for her," said Sieracki with a smile. "We're running different marathons on the same weekend and training together-it's so beautiful."

Going into Saturday's race, Sieracki isn't worried too much about how fast he will finish the race. Under four hours would be great, but he'll be focused on the overall experience and enjoying every moment.

"This is perfect-working for the company and being part of team Eversource, it's a dream come true!"

The Eversource Hartford Marathon takes place Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
