EVERSOURCE ENERGY

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  
Eversource Energy : Holiday Gift Giving Program Delivers Cheer to Seniors in Isolation

12/21/2020 | 03:01pm EST
Neither the first nor'easter of the season nor the COVID-19 pandemic could deter the Eversource Women's Committee from organizing its annual Holiday Gift Giving Program for local nursing homes. More than 100 of our employees participated this year, fulfilling the holiday wishes of 266 elderly neighbors who have been especially impacted by the pandemic. In addition to providing comforts and necessities during this challenging and uncertain time for our most vulnerable neighbors, the gifts are a warm reminder that we're thinking of them.

'Eversource employees are angels in disguise, contributing to our seniors every single year for the past 23 years,' said Maple Leaf Health Care Center Activities Director Pat Durant. 'There was increased need for personal care items this year because families haven't been able to visit. Eversource met all these essential needs and also provided fun activities like crossword puzzle books and art materials.'

Established in 1997, the inspiration behind the Holiday Gift Giving Program was to ensure a happy holiday for elderly neighbors without family to visit. With area nursing homes having been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Women's Committee knew the program was needed more than ever before. The committee enlisted the help of Eversource's Safety team to put in place a plan to fulfill residents' wish lists while also protecting the health of everyone participating.

'Our elderly neighbors are really struggling with isolation since they can't spend social time together or enjoy their usual recreation activities, and many have lost friends to the virus,' said Sandra Gagnon, a member of the Women's Committee and co-chair of the Holiday Gift Giving Program. 'We know this year has taken a heavy toll on both the residents and staff of the nursing homes, so it was important to us to find a way to support them.'

'The gifts from Eversource were so personalized and thoughtful that several of our residents had to fight back tears of joy,' said Bedford Hills Care and Rehabilitation Center Activities Director Amy Meier. 'Our residents have been through so much and lost so much. Thank you to everyone in the Women's Committee for shining your Christmas spirit so very bright this year.'

In addition to enlisting shoppers and organizing an online fundraiser to fulfill residents' wish lists, the Women's Committee assembled gift baskets for nursing home staff to show their appreciation for these essential, frontline workers. Gifts were collected from employees at a contactless drop-off established at one of the company's work centers - then the gifts were quarantined for 48 hours. Finally, the gifts were delivered to the nursing homes through a contactless pickup process at our work center.

'The holidays are an important time to show love and support for our neighbors who may feel forgotten - and that's especially true this year as so many in our community are suffering as a result of the pandemic,' said Emily Rodon, also a member of the Women's Committee and co-chair of the Holiday Gift Giving Program. 'While I'm always amazed by the outpouring of support from my colleagues for this program, I'm especially proud of their dedication to overcome unique challenges in order to make this year's program so impactful and special.

Photo captions: Bedford Hills Care and Rehabilitation Center staff load gifts onto their van at the contactless pick-up location the Women's Committee established at Eversource's Legends Drive facility in Hooksett.

Sandra Gagnon, Eversource Women's Committee Member Sandra Morin and Emily Rodon (from left) collect gifts from employees at the contactless drop-off location in Hooksett.

The Holiday Gift Giving Program is a family affair for the Gagnons. Sandra's daughter Riley, 5, helps to assemble gift baskets for nursing home staff.

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 20:00:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
