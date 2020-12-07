Log in
Eversource Energy : Hundreds of Eversource Crews Working Around-the-Clock on Restoration Following First Nor'easter of the Season

12/07/2020 | 03:19am EST
Additional out-of-state crews arriving to support multiple-day restoration effort

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (December 6, 2020) - Hundreds of Eversource crews are working around-the-clock to safely restore power to customers after the first Nor'easter of the season brought wet, heavy snow and strong winds to New Hampshire. The energy company has restored power to more than 90,000 customers since the storm began Saturday morning, including nearly 36,500 customers in fewer than five minutes using smart switches to isolate outages and reroute power from a back-up source. As of 11:00 a.m., 39,375 customers remain without power.

'This storm brought substantial amounts of wet, heavy snow that weighed down wires and fractured tree limbs - causing significant, widespread damage to the electric system across the state,' said Eversource NH President Joe Purington. 'Working through the night, our crews made good progress and have restored power to more than 90,000 customers while operating under our COVID-19 pandemic plan. We're bringing in additional out-of-state crews today to support our restoration efforts, and we'll continue to shift resources to the hardest-hit areas as our dedicated employees work around-the-clock until every customer has their power back.'

An Eversource crew restores power to customers in Hudson, New Hampshire.

With more than 150 additional crews arriving today from Connecticut and Massachusetts as response efforts in those states wrap up, the energy company anticipates that it will be the end of the day Tuesday until restoration is substantially complete. In coordination with local public safety officials, crews have focused on clearing blocked roads and other hazards to ensure safety while repairing the widespread damage.

The energy company continues to caution customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. For live updates on power restoration efforts, follow Eversource on Twitter (@eversourceNH). Up-to-date information regarding outages by community is available through the Eversource outage map.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek 's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2020 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies. Eversource is New Hampshire's largest electric utility, serving more than 523,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns, and also supplies water to approximately 9,500 homes and businesses in Hampton, North Hampton and Rye. Eversource is proud to be recognized as the #1 contributor to United Way in New Hampshire. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:
William Hinkle
603-634-2228
william.hinkle@eversource.com

Kaitlyn Woods
603-634-2418
kaitlyn.woods@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 06 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 08:18:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
