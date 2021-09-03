Eversource Energy : Names Doug Foley President of NH Operations

Current VP of MA Electric Operations brings 30-plus years of company experience in replacing outgoing NH President Joe Purington

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (September 3, 2021) - Following the recent announcement that current President of New Hampshire Operations Joe Purington will become President and CEO of Central Maine Power, Eversource announced today that Doug Foley, current Vice President of Electric Operations in Massachusetts, will become the next leader of New Hampshire operations effective September 10, 2021.

With strong personal ties to New Hampshire dating back nearly three decades, Foley has been a homeowner in the Lakes Region for the past 15 years and has supported numerous storm restoration efforts in the Granite State throughout his career. In his new role, Foley looks forward to making a permanent home in New Hampshire and engaging with local community organizations across the state.

'The opportunity to lead Eversource's New Hampshire operations is an incredible honor, and I'm beyond excited to work with our skilled, experienced team in New Hampshire, as well as lead our support for important community organizations like Easterseals and the Special Olympics,' Foley said. 'As we focus every day on our essential mission to safely and reliably serve our customers while being responsible environmental stewards, I also look forward to collaborating with our dedicated employees and stakeholders across the state to advance a clean energy future that benefits all customers.'

'Doug is a hands-on leader who will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to an already special team in New Hampshire,' said Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan. 'He has a strong track record in daily reliability and storm response, and under Doug's leadership, I know that we'll continue to see that same unyielding dedication to safely and reliably serving our customers in the Granite State.'

In his current role, Foley is responsible for leading the team that maintains and constructs Eversource's electric transmission and distribution systems in Massachusetts and serves as incident commander for major power restoration efforts. He has served in numerous additional operations positions since joining the company in 1989, and under Foley's leadership, Eversource has been recognized with Edison Electric Institute Emergency Recovery Awards honoring the company's prompt and effective response to major storms.

Foley holds a master's degree in Business Administration from Anna Maria College and a master's in Power Systems Management from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He earned his bachelor's degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering Technology from Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Purington joined Eversource in 2014, becoming President of New Hampshire Operations in early 2020. Under his leadership, the energy company developed a state-of-the-art control center, launched its troubleshooter program to strengthen rapid response during emergencies and outages, installed distribution automation and smart switch technology across the electric system to reduce the number and duration of outages, and created its successful Electrical Lineworker Certificate Program in partnership with Manchester Community College and IBEW.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) is New Hampshire's largest electric utility, serving nearly 528,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns, and also supplies water to approximately 9,500 homes and businesses in Hampton, North Hampton and Rye. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit eversource.com. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:

William Hinkle

603-634-2228

william.hinkle@eversource.com