Eversource Energy : Names Doug Foley President of NH Operations

09/03/2021
Current VP of MA Electric Operations brings 30-plus years of company experience in replacing outgoing NH President Joe Purington

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (September 3, 2021) - Following the recent announcement that current President of New Hampshire Operations Joe Purington will become President and CEO of Central Maine Power, Eversource announced today that Doug Foley, current Vice President of Electric Operations in Massachusetts, will become the next leader of New Hampshire operations effective September 10, 2021.

With strong personal ties to New Hampshire dating back nearly three decades, Foley has been a homeowner in the Lakes Region for the past 15 years and has supported numerous storm restoration efforts in the Granite State throughout his career. In his new role, Foley looks forward to making a permanent home in New Hampshire and engaging with local community organizations across the state.

'The opportunity to lead Eversource's New Hampshire operations is an incredible honor, and I'm beyond excited to work with our skilled, experienced team in New Hampshire, as well as lead our support for important community organizations like Easterseals and the Special Olympics,' Foley said. 'As we focus every day on our essential mission to safely and reliably serve our customers while being responsible environmental stewards, I also look forward to collaborating with our dedicated employees and stakeholders across the state to advance a clean energy future that benefits all customers.'

'Doug is a hands-on leader who will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to an already special team in New Hampshire,' said Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan. 'He has a strong track record in daily reliability and storm response, and under Doug's leadership, I know that we'll continue to see that same unyielding dedication to safely and reliably serving our customers in the Granite State.'

In his current role, Foley is responsible for leading the team that maintains and constructs Eversource's electric transmission and distribution systems in Massachusetts and serves as incident commander for major power restoration efforts. He has served in numerous additional operations positions since joining the company in 1989, and under Foley's leadership, Eversource has been recognized with Edison Electric Institute Emergency Recovery Awards honoring the company's prompt and effective response to major storms.

Foley holds a master's degree in Business Administration from Anna Maria College and a master's in Power Systems Management from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He earned his bachelor's degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering Technology from Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Purington joined Eversource in 2014, becoming President of New Hampshire Operations in early 2020. Under his leadership, the energy company developed a state-of-the-art control center, launched its troubleshooter program to strengthen rapid response during emergencies and outages, installed distribution automation and smart switch technology across the electric system to reduce the number and duration of outages, and created its successful Electrical Lineworker Certificate Program in partnership with Manchester Community College and IBEW.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek 's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies. Eversource is New Hampshire's largest electric utility, serving nearly 528,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns, and also supplies water to approximately 9,500 homes and businesses in Hampton, North Hampton and Rye. Eversource is proud to be recognized as the #1 contributor to United Way in New Hampshire. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:
William Hinkle
603-634-2228
william.hinkle@eversource.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 668 M - -
Net income 2021 1 318 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 742 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 31 828 M 31 828 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 9 299
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 92,62 $
Average target price 90,11 $
Spread / Average Target -2,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph R. Nolan President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James J. Judge Executive Chairman
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Katherine Kountze-Tatum Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY7.06%31 828
NEXTERA ENERGY12.09%169 653
ENEL S.P.A.-5.90%93 879
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION16.48%82 050
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.19%77 832
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.22%70 783