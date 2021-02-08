Log in
Eversource Energy : Partners with Town of Marshfield to Help Ensure Reliable Power to COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Site

02/08/2021 | 02:23pm EST
Eversource Partners with Town of Marshfield to Help Ensure Reliable Power to COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Site

Energy company clearing hazard trees along power line feeding Marshfield Fairgrounds

BOSTON (February 8, 2021) -To help ensure electric reliability at a large-scale drive-thru vaccination site at the Marshfield Fairgrounds, Eversource is providing crucial support, including patrolling the electric circuit that feeds power to the fairgrounds. The patrol helps identify any issues along the circuit that could potentially interrupt the flow of power. The energy company is also proactively trimming hazard trees along ten miles of electric lines to help prevent any disruptions to the distribution of the vaccine to area residents.

"The assistance we're providing to the Town of Marshfield will help to ensure that the drive-thru vaccination clinic will have safe and reliable electric service while residents receive their vaccine shots," said Eversource Vice President of Operation Services Steve Driscoll. "The reliability of our essential service has never been more important than it is during these unprecedented times, and we're proud to support our communities in any way we can."

The Marshfield Fairgrounds vaccination site is one of several clinics opening on the South Shore. Starting today, town officials expect to vaccinate 500 people a day and plan to administer roughly 94,000 shots by the end of June. The town has purchased industrial freezers for vaccine storage, and it is crucial that Eversource works to provide reliable power to these freezers.

"Eversource went above and beyond to identify potential risks and took preventative action related to potential issues that could halt service to our vaccination center," said Town of Marshfield Administrator Michael Maresco. "We hope to have our COVID-19 vaccination center open to all residents of Plymouth County as soon as possible, and Eversource's vegetation management work will help us get there."

The tree trimming is expected to continue through early next week. While Eversource works year-round to enhance reliability for customers with investments to strengthen and modernize the electric system, trees are still the number one cause of power outages. As part of the energy company's efforts to help ensure reliable power - especially during the COVID-19 pandemic - Eversource is continuing to work collaboratively with communities and customers across the state to identify and remove trees that pose a threat to the electric system. For more information about Eversource's robust tree-trimming programs, visitEversource.com.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company inNewsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2020 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to 1.8 million customers throughout Massachusetts, including approximately 1.5 million electric customers in 142 communities, 634,000 gas customers in 110 communities, and 6,700 water customers in two communities. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visiteversource.com, and follow us onTwitter,Facebook,Instagram, andLinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visitaquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:
Reid Lamberty
617-424-2108
reid.lamberty@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 19:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
