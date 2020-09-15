Eversource Energy : Partners with West Springfield to Launch Energy Efficiency Campaign for Small Businesses

Energy company helps business owners identify specific ways to save on building's operating costs now and in the future

SPRINGFIELD (September 14, 2020) - Eversource is working with West Springfield next week on the Main Streets energy efficiency initiative to help local, small businesses reduce their energy costs, save money and have a positive impact on the environment. From September 14th until September 18th, energy experts from Eversource-approved contractor, Energy Resources, will be in the community meeting with businesses, scheduling no-cost energy assessments and answering questions about energy-efficient equipment upgrades and improvements.

'Energy efficiency provides businesses of all sizes with a competitive edge and directly impacts their bottom line through energy savings,' said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency Tilak Subrahmanian, 'Many small businesses are facing financial hardships right now, and this effort will help connect small business owners with ways to save on their energy costs.'

West Springfield is one of 15 communities chosen for this initiative in 2020. In 2019, Eversource visited nine communities and helped small business owners reduce their energy use by more than 2.7 million kWh and save more than $400,000 as a result of this initiative.

The Main Streets energy efficiency program begins with a no-cost, no-obligation energy assessment identifying energy-saving opportunities for small businesses, such as new lighting, occupancy sensors, programmable thermostats, refrigeration controls, insulation and more. Some of the improvements, such as installing aerators and spray valves, happen on the spot at no cost to the customer. Larger improvement projects, like HVAC equipment upgrades or the installation of energy-efficient motor controls, are scheduled for a future date. For a limited time, Eversource has increased incentives for a range of energy-efficiency improvements to further offset the cost of upgrades, and interest-free financing is available for any remaining costs.

Local, licensed electricians contracted by Eversource will complete approved projects, ensuring minimal disruption to daily business operations. All contractors are required to follow state-of-the-art health and safety guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19, and all high-efficiency products installed as part of the program will include warranties for both materials and labor.

Eversource has delivered postcards with more information about the program to West Springfield businesses. For more information about the program and to schedule a free assessment at a convenient time, businesses should contact Eversource's contractor, Energy Resources, directly at 413-376-8575.