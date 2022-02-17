Log in
Eversource Energy : Ready to Respond to Rain and Wind Storm

02/17/2022 | 03:38pm EST
Energy company reminds customers to also prepare

BOSTON, Mass. (Feb. 17, 2022) - Eversource is closely monitoring several weather forecasts and is ready to respond to any power outages caused by the coming storm. Heavy rain and high winds are expected to impact Massachusetts Thursday evening into Friday potentially causing power outages. The energy company is positioning line and tree crews across the state as well as bringing in additional out-of-state crews to respond to any damage or outages caused by the weather.

"The high winds expected with this storm have the potential to bring down trees and limbs onto electric lines and equipment causing outages and we're planning accordingly," said Eversource Vice President for Electric Field Operations Bill Ritchie. "We've gone through our storm check lists and we're fully stocked with utility poles, wire, transformers and other necessary materials. Crews will be staged around the state with a heavy emphasis in the areas expecting the highest winds - so they're ready to restore power as soon as it's safe to do so."

Customers are encouraged to prepare for the storm by assembling or restocking a storm kit which should include essentials like flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable foods, pet food and any needed medications. In addition, make sure cell phones and electronic devices are fully charged, create an emergency plan with family members and check on elderly neighbors and friends.

Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. Be sure to report any outage online at Eversource.com, or by calling 800-592-2000 in Eastern MA and or by calling 877-659-6326 in Western MA. Customers who signed up for the company's two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

Additional preparedness tips can be found at Eversource.com.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to 1.8 million customers throughout Massachusetts, including approximately 1.45 million electric customers in 142 communities, 635,000 gas customers in 110 communities, and 8,700 water customers in five communities. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

CONTACTS:
Chris McKinnon
617-424-2108
christopher.r.mckinnon@eversource.com

Priscilla Ress
413-787-1055
priscilla.ress@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
