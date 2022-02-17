Eversource Energy : Ready to Respond to Rain and Wind Storm

Energy company reminds customers to also prepare

BOSTON, Mass. (Feb. 17, 2022) - Eversource is closely monitoring several weather forecasts and is ready to respond to any power outages caused by the coming storm. Heavy rain and high winds are expected to impact Massachusetts Thursday evening into Friday potentially causing power outages. The energy company is positioning line and tree crews across the state as well as bringing in additional out-of-state crews to respond to any damage or outages caused by the weather.

"The high winds expected with this storm have the potential to bring down trees and limbs onto electric lines and equipment causing outages and we're planning accordingly," said Eversource Vice President for Electric Field Operations Bill Ritchie. "We've gone through our storm check lists and we're fully stocked with utility poles, wire, transformers and other necessary materials. Crews will be staged around the state with a heavy emphasis in the areas expecting the highest winds - so they're ready to restore power as soon as it's safe to do so."

Customers are encouraged to prepare for the storm by assembling or restocking a storm kit which should include essentials like flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable foods, pet food and any needed medications. In addition, make sure cell phones and electronic devices are fully charged, create an emergency plan with family members and check on elderly neighbors and friends.

Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. Be sure to report any outage online at Eversource.com, or by calling 800-592-2000 in Eastern MA and or by calling 877-659-6326 in Western MA. Customers who signed up for the company's two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

Additional preparedness tips can be found at Eversource.com.

