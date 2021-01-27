Eversource Energy : Recognized Again for Commitment to Gender Equality

Energy company included for third year in Bloomberg Index of firms for transparency in workplace gender reporting

HARTFORD, Conn. and BOSTON, Mass. - As part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion, Eversource is once again among 380 companies from across the world included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which recognizes companies committed to advancing women's equality in the workplace and transparency in gender reporting. This is the third time Eversource has been included in the index.

'Being recognized again in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index reflects our unyielding commitment to diversity and inclusion as one of our most important core values at Eversource,' said Eversource Vice President of Talent, Culture and Organization Development, Doreen Nichols. 'We know that fostering an environment where everyone is respected, feels they belong, and can thrive is critical to our success as we work to safely and reliably serve our customers.'

Bloomberg's standardized reporting framework offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality in areas including representation in leadership roles, pay parity, sexual harassment policies, and creating an inclusive workplace culture. The Bloomberg GEI uses this framework to track how companies promote gender equality in these areas, and reporting companies that score above a globally established threshold - based on the extent of disclosures and the achievement of best-in-class statistics and policies - are included in the GEI.

Corporate disclosure of gender-related metrics is also important to investors, as a growing number of investors are looking to incorporate environmental, social and governance data into their investment decisions and demand for products and services using this data is on the rise.

'The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,' Bloomberg Chairman Peter T. Grauer said. 'Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets.'

The Bloomberg gender reporting framework is voluntary and has no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index. All public companies can submit data to Bloomberg. Those with a security listed on a U.S. exchange and a market capitalization of $1 billion or greater are eligible for index inclusion. For more information on the GEI and to see the full list of recognized companies: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/solution/gender-equality-index/.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, Eversource is the #1 energy company in Newsweek 's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2020 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

