Eversource Energy Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023

February 13, 2024

Eversource Energy reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was USD 2,694.24 million compared to USD 3,029.74 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 1,288.49 million compared to net income of USD 320.16 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 3.68 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.92 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 3.68 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.92 a year ago.

For the full year, sales was USD 11,910.71 million compared to USD 12,289.34 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 442.24 million compared to net income of USD 1,404.88 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.27 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 4.05 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.26 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 4.05 a year ago.