Eversource Energy : Takes Proactive Steps to Reduce Power Outages, Encourages Customers to Help Lower Demand as Heat Wave Persists

Energy company is also ready to respond to any damage caused by potential thunderstorms, strong winds in the forecast

BOSTON (July 21, 2022) - In the midst of a blistering heat wave and high demand for electricity in the region, Eversource is working-around-the-clock to manage the electric system and asking customers to take steps to help cut back on demand on the system - which can also help reduce their bills. Because these prolonged stretches of extreme heat can cause stress on the electric system and possible equipment failure, the energy company's system operators will continue closely monitoring the system and using remote switching capabilities to ease demand or load in local areas and help balance the flow of electricity on the system.

Eversource crews responded to multiple power outages and restored power to approximately 40,000 customers across Massachusetts within the last 24 hours, and our crews and additional resources remain positioned across the state to respond to any additional outages or issues caused by the heat or potential thunderstorms in the forecast. Many of the outages so far have been caused by equipment overheating. The region's energy supply remains sufficient to meet the increased demand.

"Our priority during this heat wave is to work proactively to minimize the number of power outages using all the tools we have, including automated and remote switching and making adjustments to crews in the field so we can respond to any issues more quickly." said Eversource President of Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. "We understand that a power outage during this heat can be tough for our customers, which is why we are constantly working to reduce issues on the system, and I want to thank our customers for doing their part to help." High temperatures are forecasted to continue into early next week. Customers are encouraged to help ease the load on the electric network during the peak usage hours of 2-7 p.m. by taking simple steps, some of which will also help reduce energy use and save money on their bills:

Avoid using large appliances like washers and dryers during that time

Adjust your air conditioner thermostats up a few degrees to a reasonable but comfortable temperature-will reduce energy use and save money

Close window blinds and shades to keep rooms cooler

For more tips and information on how to save energy and money, please visit Eversource.com.

