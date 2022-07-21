Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Eversource Energy
  News
  Summary
    ES   US30040W1080

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:52 2022-07-21 pm EDT
82.95 USD   +0.56%
82.95 USD   +0.56%
03:44pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Takes Proactive Steps to Reduce Power Outages, Encourages Customers to Help Lower Demand as Heat Wave Persists
PU
10:49aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Eversource Energy's Price Target to $89 from $84, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
07/19EVERSOURCE ENERGY : is Prepared for First Heat Wave of the Season and Increased Demand for Electricity
PU
Eversource Energy : Takes Proactive Steps to Reduce Power Outages, Encourages Customers to Help Lower Demand as Heat Wave Persists

07/21/2022 | 03:44pm EDT
Energy company is also ready to respond to any damage caused by potential thunderstorms, strong winds in the forecast

BOSTON (July 21, 2022) - In the midst of a blistering heat wave and high demand for electricity in the region, Eversource is working-around-the-clock to manage the electric system and asking customers to take steps to help cut back on demand on the system - which can also help reduce their bills. Because these prolonged stretches of extreme heat can cause stress on the electric system and possible equipment failure, the energy company's system operators will continue closely monitoring the system and using remote switching capabilities to ease demand or load in local areas and help balance the flow of electricity on the system.

Eversource crews responded to multiple power outages and restored power to approximately 40,000 customers across Massachusetts within the last 24 hours, and our crews and additional resources remain positioned across the state to respond to any additional outages or issues caused by the heat or potential thunderstorms in the forecast. Many of the outages so far have been caused by equipment overheating. The region's energy supply remains sufficient to meet the increased demand.

"Our priority during this heat wave is to work proactively to minimize the number of power outages using all the tools we have, including automated and remote switching and making adjustments to crews in the field so we can respond to any issues more quickly." said Eversource President of Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. "We understand that a power outage during this heat can be tough for our customers, which is why we are constantly working to reduce issues on the system, and I want to thank our customers for doing their part to help." High temperatures are forecasted to continue into early next week. Customers are encouraged to help ease the load on the electric network during the peak usage hours of 2-7 p.m. by taking simple steps, some of which will also help reduce energy use and save money on their bills:

  • Avoid using large appliances like washers and dryers during that time
  • Adjust your air conditioner thermostats up a few degrees to a reasonable but comfortable temperature-will reduce energy use and save money
  • Close window blinds and shades to keep rooms cooler

For more tips and information on how to save energy and money, please visit Eversource.com.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company inNewsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to 1.8 million customers throughout Massachusetts, including approximately 1.46 million electric customers in 140 communities, 638,000 gas customers in 110 communities, and 8,900 water customers in five communities. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,200 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visiteversource.com, and follow us onTwitter,Facebook,Instagram, andLinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visitaquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:

Chris McKinno
617-424-2108
christopher.r.mckinnon@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 19:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
