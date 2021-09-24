Log in
    ES   US30040W1080

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
Eversource Energy : Webinar to Provide Customers with Tools to Help Pay Bills

09/24/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
BOSTON, Mass. (Sept. 23, 2021) - As part of its ongoing effort to help support customers who are struggling to pay their utility bill during the pandemic, Eversource is hosting a free webinar at 12 p.m. on September 28 to highlight payment assistance options. The webinar will also focus on how customers can protect from service disconnection after the moratorium on those activities expired last month. Customers must register ahead of time to attend the free session at 12 p.m. next Tuesday and can do so by visiting Eversource.com/billhelp.
"With many continuing to navigate financial challenges due to the pandemic, it's critical that customers are aware they may be eligible for programs to reduce past due balances or qualify for protection from service disconnection - even those who've never needed assistance previously," said Eversource Vice President of Customer Operations Jess Cain. "Whether it's a flexible payment plan, discount rate, or another program, we're here to help connect our customers with the payment assistance option that would be most helpful in their specific situation."

Eversource representatives will outline the following solutions to help pay bills during the webinar. Any customer enrolled in an Assistance Program or Payment Plan who is current with their payment terms cannot have their service disconnected.
Fuel Assistance

  • Customers with a household income at or below 60 percent of the state median income may qualify for assistance paying their bill through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)
  • For more information on fuel assistance benefits and eligibility, please visit Eversource.com

Discount Rate

  • Customers may be eligible to receive a discount on their monthly energy bill

New Start

  • Income-eligible electric customers can reduce or eliminate their outstanding balance in as little as 12 months when they make on-time monthly payments and Eversource will make up the difference

Extended Payment Plans

  • Extended payment plans are available to any customer, residential and business, requesting financial assistance, without demonstrating financial need
  • Plans can be up to 12 months

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)

  • The ERAP is available to Massachusetts renters who are struggling to pay their rent, electric or gas utilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
  • In addition to assistance with rent, it can also cover up to $2,500 of overdue utility bills that became due after the start of the pandemic. Renters may apply for help with utilities even if they do not need help paying for rent
  • Customers can learn more or apply online through their local Regional Administering Agency (RAA) at Mass.gov/CovidHousingHelp or call 2-1-1 for more information

Energy Efficiency

  • With Massachusetts residential customers using on average 40 percent more energy during the hot summer months, Eversource encourages them to take advantage of the company's energy efficiency solutions that can help customers keep their homes cool while managing energy use
  • Customers can sign up for an Eversource Home Energy Assessment - when a certified technician checks a customer's home to identify places it can be tightened up to save money and energy. The technician makes on-the-spot improvements such as sealing up drafty doors and windows, closing air gaps around pipes and upgrading to LED lighting. *This service is available to income-eligible customers at no cost

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, Eversource is the #1 energy company in Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2020 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies and the top utility by Forbes and JUST Capital. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to 1.8 million customers throughout Massachusetts, including approximately 1.5 million electric customers in 139 communities, nearly 300,000 gas customers in 51 communities, and 19,800 water customers in five communities. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceMA) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceMA). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:
Chris McKinnon
617-424-2108
christopher.r.mckinnon@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 21:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
